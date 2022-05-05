Everything in the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass

The Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass is live now that Lone Wolves has officially launched. Building on last season’s offering, the Battle Pass for Halo Infinite Season 2 feels improved, providing more rewards in general, including 1,000 cR, which could be spent on a future Battle Pass or store items. As usual, you’ll find a mix of free and premium Halo Infinite cosmetic items for your Spartan, weapons, and vehicles, this time themed around the elite ‘lone wolf’ Spartans. You’ll need to unlock the items through Halo Infinite’s challenge-based progression system too. If you want to know what you can get by levelling up the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass, we’ve got you covered.

How to get the Halo Infinite Battle Pass

The Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Battle Pass is available now via the in-game store for 1,000 cR. You’ll need to spend some real money on those 1,000 cR, which will set you back £7.99/$9.99, unless you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will get you a 10% discount. Now select the Battle Pass tile on the store page and you’ll be able to buy the premium Battle Pass. Alternatively, you could buy enough cR to afford the 2,800 cR Premium Pass Bundle, which’ll give you enough XP Grants to get you to level 25 on the Battle Pass.

You’ve got from now until November 7 when the season is projected to end to buy the Halo Infinite Battle Pass for Season 2. That means you’ve got loads of time to level it up too, but remember, Halo Infinite passes don’t expire, and you can just reallocate where your XP goes to level it up in a future season.

Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass rewards

What’s in the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass?

There are 180 unlockable rewards to get across the premium version of the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass. You’ll be able to get the new Rakshasa Armor Core and an array of armor pieces and coatings to apply to customize your Spartan’s appearance and give them a more rugged, field-worn look.

There are also plenty of free armor pieces for the base Mark VII Core, so if you’re a fan of that, there’s plenty to chase in this Battle Pass. You’ll also get the typical filler items to help you level up fast in Halo Infinite, such as Challenge Swaps and XP Boosts. Here are all the rewards you can get in this battle pass, both free and premium, organized from level 1 to level 100.

Level 1:

(Free) Broken Dreams Spartan ID Backdrop

Survival of the Fittest Kill Effect

Level 2:

Brawler Helmet – Mark VII Core

Level 3:

Lone Wolf Weapon Charm

Level 4:

(Free) UA/Type DP Knee Pads – Mark VII Core

MK17 MOD1 CBRN/Kuznets Brawler Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core

Level 5:

(Free) Challenge Swap

100 cR

Level 6:

(Free) Rakshasa Armor Core

XP Boost

Level 7:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Irongrip Rails Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 8:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Irongrip Rails Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 9:

(Free) Alabaster Cognac Warthog Coating

Util/Riprail Utility – Rakshasa Core

Level 10:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Black Coral Bone Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core

Level 11:

(Free) Rasetsu Helmet – Rakshasa Core

XP Boost

Level 12:

Fireteam Hellhound Weapon Emblem

Level 13:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XCUDO NXS Wrist – Rakshasa Core

Level 14:

(Free) UA/Cambra Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

XCUDO KNEX Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core

Level 15:

(Free) UA/Cambra Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

100 cR

Level 16:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XP Boost

Level 17:

High Charity AI Color

Level 18:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Deep Stalker Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core

Level 19:

(Free) Evolved Weapon Charm

FCI-I/SPDR/Trapdoor Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core

Level 20:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Stribog Helmet – Rakshasa Core

Level 21:

(Free) Bistre Mortuum Wasp Coating

XP Boost

Level 22:

Fireteam Hellhound Vehicle Emblem

Level 23:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Mentor’s Gift Visor – Rakshasa Core

Level 24:

(Free) Alabaster Cognac Armor Coating – Mark VII Core

HUL-I/RS/Rosekey Stribog Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core

Level 25:

(Free) Challenge Swap

100 cR

Level 26:

(Free) Mirus Gloves – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 27:

Cross Purposes Spartan ID Backdrop

Level 28:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Armed Respite Stance

Level 29:

(Free) Bluewood Bole Armor Coating – Mark VII Core

Power Projection Assault Rifle Coating

Level 30:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Sigrid Eklund Armor Kit

Level 31:

(Free) Volant Helmet – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 32:

Catawba Liver Mongoose Coating

Level 33:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Fireteam Hellhound Armor Emblem

Level 34:

(Free) UA/Toktu Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

Rampart Helmet – Mark VII Core

Level 35:

(Free) UA/Toktu Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

100 cR

Level 36:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XP Boost

Level 37:

Ank Gloves – Mark VII Core

Level 38:

(Free) Challenge Swap

TAC/M2497 Pouches Chest Armor – Mark VII Core

Level 39:

(Free) TAC/Paradise Rig – Mark VII Core

TAS/Orcus Rampart Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core

Level 40:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Searing Wind AI Color

Level 41:

(Free) Watsmil Ammo Pouch Utility – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 42:

Fireteam Hellhound Nameplate

Level 43:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Catawba Liver Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core

Level 44:

(Free) Unyielding Will Visor – Mark VII Core

UA/Azhanti Stribog Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core

Level 45:

(Free) Challenge Swap

100 cR

Level 46:

(Free) TAC/Packrat Rig Chest Armor – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 47:

Charging Armadillo Visor – Mark VII Core

Level 48:

(Free) Challenge Swap

UA/Philes Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

Level 49:

(Free) Cascade Clay Armor Coating – Mark VII

UA/Philes Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

Level 50:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Iratus AI Model

Level 51:

(Free) HUL-I/RS[X]/Hemlock Volant Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 52:

Fireteam Jorogumo Vehicle Emblem

Level 53:

(Free) Challenge Swap

TAC/RS/Midnight Rakshasa Helmet Attachment -

M45 Hardcase Armor Utility

Level 54:

(Free) UA/Hybl Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

Blazing Gunmetal Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core

Level 55:

(Free) UA/Hybl Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

100 cR

Level 56:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XP Boost

Level 57:

Sportstek Model 21 Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core

Level 58:

(Free) Challenge Swap

UTIL/Coolshot Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 59:

(Free) Byzantium Dream – Rakshasa Core

UTIL/Coolshot Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 60:

(Free) Challenge Swap

UTIL/Coolpack Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core

Level 61:

(Free) Moa Delight AI Color

XP Boost

Level 62:

Fireteam Jorogumo Weapon Emblem

Level 63:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Akis II-GRD Helmet – Rakshasa Core

Level 64:

(Free) Bluewood Bole Razorback Coating

Liteknuckle Gloves – Rakshasa Core

Level 65:

(Free) Challenge Swap

100 cR

Level 66:

(Free) UA/Type BF Knee Pads – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 67:

Medkit Weapon Charm

Level 68:

(Free) Challenge Swap

UTIL/Medkit – Rakshasa Core

Level 69:

(Free) Old Voodoo Armor Coating – Mark VII Core

TAS/Lantifrid Akis II-GRD Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core

Level 70:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Packmaster’s Glare Armor Effect

Level 71:

(Free) Linebreaker Helmet – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 72:

Controller Growth Visor – Rakshasa Core

Level 73:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Fireteam Jorogumo Armor Emblem

Level 74:

(Free) UA/Vorenus Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

Metashak Tallyho Rakshasa Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core

Level 75:

(Free) UA/Vorenus Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

100 cR

Level 76:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XP Boost

Level 77:

UTIL/Teccniqe Iota-12 Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 78:

(Free) Challenge Swap

UTIL/Teccniqe Iota-12 Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 79:

Sizzling Coral Armor Coating – Mark VII Core

Brace of Blades Utility – Rakshasa Core

Level 80:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Artaius Helmet – Rakshasa Core

Level 81:

(Free) HUL[5X]/BNR/Echelon Linebreaker Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 82:

Fireteam Jorogumo Nameplate

Level 83:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Fireblood Rift Visor – Rakshasa Core

Level 84:

(Free) UA/Tomris Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

TAS/Patton Artaius Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core

Level 85:

(Free) UA/Tomris Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

100 cR

Level 86:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XP Boost

Level 87:

UA/Type MEP[B] Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core

Level 88:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Banished Trophy Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 89:

(Free) Ecru Abbey Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core

Banished Trophy Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 90:

(Free) Challenge Swap

AAP/Heartplate Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core

Level 91:

Tactical Modalities Visor – Mark VII Core

XP Boost

Level 92:

Stoic Stance

Level 93:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Olympus Tactical Commando Coating

Level 94:

(Free) UA/Deming Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

Hieu Dinh Armor Kit – Rakshasa Core

Level 95:

(Free) UA/Deming Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core

100 cR

Level 96:

(Free) Challenge Swap

XP Boost

Level 97:

UTIL/Entrenching Tool Utility – Rakshasa Core

Level 98:

(Free) Mantle Spartan ID Backdrop

Huntmaster’s Trail Mythic Effect Set

Level 99:

(Free) Challenge Swap

Skullbearer Trophy Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

Level 100:

(Free) Deaconcrest Shield Node Wrist – Mark VII

Skullbearer Trophy Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core

