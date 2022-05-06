Halo Infinite Interference event guide

The Halo Infinite Interference event has kicked off Season 2, offering new armor for the Rakshasa core and other cosmetics. Halo Infinite Season 2 has added loads of new content to the game, including new maps, modes, and cosmetics from its improved Battle Pass. The Interference event serves as a bit of an introduction to some of this new stuff, including the Last Spartan Standing, which is front and center of the event. It also gets the overarching narrative moving again, as we learn what exactly the Lone Wolves have been up to. Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Interference event.

What is the Halo Infinite Interference event?

Interference is one of two narrative events for Lone Wolves in Halo Infinite Season 2, and it includes a short cutscene to explain a bit about the story. In short, it’s your job to run simulations (play Last Spartan Standing matches) on the new Breaker map – a Banished shipbreaking facility that has been recreated as a simulation using schematics from the Banished AI called Iratus. Spartan Commander Agryna is hoping this will be enough to irritate Iratus and lure him out of Spartan Dinh, who is currently containing the AI. The event also features a free event pass for all players that offers unique items, and centers around the Last Spartan Standing mode.

When is the Halo Infinite Interference event?

Interference went live with the start of Season 2 on May 3 and will last for two-weeks until May 16. This is a one-time event, unlike the upcoming Fracture: Entrenched recurring event, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. Note that Last Spartan Standing and the Breaker Big Team Battle map will remain even after the event has ended as these are permanent additions from Season 2. Also look out for Alpha Pack, the next Season 2 narrative event, which will launch in July.

How to get Halo Infinite Interference event rewards

You can get yourself up to 10 unique Interference event customization items for your efforts in progressing the special Event Pass. This pass and its rewards are free to all players, and you don’t need to spend any Credits, get anything from the store, or download anything to participate.

To rank up the pass, you must complete event challenges. These are marked with an orange banner on your challenge list, and each one you complete awards one Interference pass level. You’ll need to complete 10 event challenges over the course of the two-week event to get all the rewards. Furthermore, all the challenges are focused on the new Last Spartan Standing mode, so expect to play a lot of it.

Here are the rewards you can get from the Halo Infinite Interference event pass:

Level 1:

Iratus Spartan ID Backdrop

Level 2:

Castor’s Keeper AI Color

Level 3:

Safety Off Stance

Level 4:

Onxy Timberwold Sidekick Coating

Level 5:

Shikari Helmet – Rakshasa Core

Level 6:

AAP/Kard Plate Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core

Level 7:

UA/Type PTL Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core

Level 8:

Onyx Timbewolf Sniper Rifle Coating

Level 9:

Wulfenite Eyes Visor – Rakshasa Core

Level 10:

TAS[2]/Patternwolf Shikari Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core

Last Spartan Standing mode

This mode is new to Halo Infinite with Season 2 for all players. It’s a fairly barebones version of a battle royale mode, that features a limited pool of Spartans all fighting to eliminate each other and be the last one left.

Aside from power-ups in occasional ordnance drops and grenades, there’s no loot to scavenge, so all 12 players start off with a Disruptor and Sidekick. New weapons are obtained by earning points from kills and assists. After crossing a certain point threshold, you’ll be able to level up one of your weapons into something else, although it’s a set weapon selection and you don’t get to choose – you can get the Mangler, then the Assault Rifle, and eventually the Battle Rifle if you get enough points in a match.

Players also get 5 lives before they’re permanently out, so you’ve got plenty of chances to try and wear down your opponents’ lives too. When only a few Spartans remain, a red ring will start closing in on the map, forcing all players together to fight it out.

