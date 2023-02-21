How long is Atomic Heart, game length and time to beat

The Atomic Heart length will largely depend on you, as how long to beat it will vary by up to 15 hours, double the length of the shortest playthroughs. Player skill will also play a big part here - Atomic Heart is a challenging game, especially for those without as much experience with this kind of gameplay, and a certain amount of slow caution or forced restarts can really make a difference over time. For those who want to know what's ahead, we'll answer the question below: How long to beat Atomic Heart, with numbers for both the critical path and completionist players aiming to reach 100%.

How long to beat Atomic Heart?

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Atomic Heart's length will vary, as mentioned, depending on your ambitions and desire to see the whole thing, but having played it through, here's our estimation.

Critical path (just main story campaign): 13-18 hours

13-18 hours Standard playthrough (story plus some side activity): 15-20 hours

15-20 hours Completionist (100% story and all side activity): 30-35 hours

Obviously there's a fair amount of variation involved in these already varying numbers, as again - difficulty and player experience with survival-oriented action games will be a big factor, and the extent to which players engage with side activity can more than double the game's length.

However, for those who have their heads down and just want to experience the main story at a full Atomic Heart sprint, you should have it done by 18 hours at most, maybe an outside chance at 20 if you keep getting lost in the overworld or killed by enemies. Otherwise, the standard player will probably reach a little longer than that, given some time to engage with side content, explore optional facilities and go looking for new blueprints and resources that'll enhance powers like your Atomic Heart telekinesis.

Of course, for those who still want to make an informed decision about whether the game is worth it, you can always check out our Atomic Heart review here.