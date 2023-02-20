The Atomic Heart scanner is used by double-tapping R1/RB and holding it down on the second tap, giving you info about what's around you nearby. The scanner itself isn't particularly well-explained by the Atomic Heart UI, but it's an integral part of your arsenal and an ability that'll help keep you alive going forward. Here's the basics of how to use the Atomic Heart scanner and what advantages it'll give you.

How to use the scanner in Atomic Heart

To use the Scanner in Atomic Heart, double tap R1 or RB (depending on the controller you're using), and then hold it down, at which point P-3 will hold up his fingers in an L-shape - and the scanner will activate!

The scanner shows what's nearby for as long as you're holding down the button, highlighting objects, NPCs and enemies nearby, even through walls. If you also directly look at an enemy while scanning, it'll tell you their weaknesses, resistances, what they drop and more besides! However, you can't do anything else while scanning - no attacks or anything beyond basic movement, though there's no Atomic Heart sprint function for you to give up on, so I guess it evens out.

This means that when entering a new area, the best thing you can do is immediately pull out the scanner and sweep what's around you, checking for enemies, loot and cameras alike with its x-ray power, as well as considering what they'll be weak to. It pairs well with stealthy tactics, though it's true to say that the hazy, silhouette appearance of enemies through the scanner can make it difficult to tell what direction they're facing a lot of the time. Use it liberally, but also be aware of its limitations. It also uses a similar input as the Atomic Heart telekinesis power, so be careful not to get those confused.