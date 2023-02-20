How to sprint in Atomic Heart (or as close as you can get)

The Atomic Heart sprint function… doesn't exist. There's actually no way to run in Atomic Heart, though you can increase your speed with upgrades. It's a strange function to be absent from the game, considering how much of your time is spent escaping deadly robots or in frantic combat, but no - there is no sprint option as you'd normally think of it, but there are options that come close, which we'll discuss here. Here's as close as you can get to a running sprint in Atomic Heart.

How to run faster in Atomic Heart (Image: © Focus Entertainment) To move faster in Atomic Heart and get close to a sprint, head to a NORA upgrade station and the upgrade tree for "Character" (aka, yourself). You want to buy the Morning Exercise upgrade, at the top middle of the tree, which costs 80 Neuropolymer. It doesn't unlock a proper sprint function, it just increases your base movement speed, so your standard run is now a bit faster.

Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle (Image credit: Focus Entertainment) Solve the (rather gruesome) Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle here!

That being said, it does increase it fairly significantly - maybe 30 percent or so - and is one of the better upgrades overall. Aside from the obvious advantages of being able to escape rampaging red robots, when it comes to stealth, faster movement speed can work pretty well with the X-Ray vision of the Atomic Heart scanner and the distraction abilities associated with Atomic Heart telekinesis.

For combat however, without a sprint function the best you can get is the dodge (mapped to Circle/B, depending on your controller), which gives a quick boost that works as much as a temporary dash as anything else, and can even work for an extended jump if you use it midair. Otherwise, sorry to say that P-3 is something of a slow mover in Atomic Heart - something to keep in mind in every encounter.