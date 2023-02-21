How to increase Atomic Heart FOV using Flawless Widescreen

If you want a bigger Atomic Heart FOV then there is a fix via Flawless Widescreen mod support, but that's it. There's no slider or settings, and in its vanilla state Atomic Heart doesn't let you change its field of view. So if you're on console there's little you can do about it. PC players on the other hand have a simple solution via a third party app.

Atomic Heart Game Pass means the game is on PC, so if you're taking advantage of that and want some wider views we can help there. There's no fix yet for the tiny Atomic Heart text size though, which has been causing problems for some. That's mainly a console and TV issue though, as I'm playing on PC and the text is small but readable on my monitor.

Where is the Atomic Heart FOV setting?

There is no Atomic Heart FOV setting, basically. According to the official word (opens in new tab) from developer Mundfish, "Atomic Heart already features a wide FoV, higher than many other games, so it was not included in the settings on consoles and PC."

So, without mods or third party support, you are stuck with its 'out of the box' presentation. However, there is a way to change things, which we'll cover below.

How to change Atomic Heart FOV with Flawless Widescreen

If you do want to change the Atomic Heart FOV then you can download Flawless Widescreen here. While it's meant to offer additional support for widescreen monitors and other atypical resolutions, it does also let you adjust FOV and has support for Atomic Heart.

Once you have the app downloaded, open it up and look for Atomic Heart in the 'Available Plugins' section:

Click on it to add the game to the Installed Plugins list and you'll see a bunch of options appear. The important one is the 'In-game FOV - Fine Adjustment'. That will let you extend the FOV by up to 40%:

So all you need to do is run Flawless Widescreen, change the FOV slider to your preference and then run the game. So, for reference, this is the default FOV:

And this is the Atomic Heart FOV extended by the max 40% in Flawless Widescreen:

That's obviously a big improvement and you don't even have to do that much - no dragging folders to files, changing configs, or installing mods. Just get Flawless running and then play the game.

