Atomic Heart door code for the station master combination lock

The Atomic Heart station master combination lock puzzle requires you to search the cable car area for the code needed to deactivate the lock on the station master’s office. It’s one of a few puzzles you’ll face early in the Vavilov Complex on your search for Petrov, and you must solve it as it’s necessary to progress the “Wanted Dead or Alive: Victor Petrov” mission in Atomic Heart. After you’ve found the lock, you can speak to a nearby Chatty Corpse, who will tell you that the now dead station master had the schematic for the lock, so here’s where you need to look to find the combination lock code from the station master in Atomic Heart.

Where to find the station master combination lock code in Atomic Heart

Once you’ve come across the combination lock module blocking the station master’s office, look to the right of the Chatty Corpse and you’ll be able to get through a narrow pathway that runs up the side of the cable car route. At the end of this path, you’ll find the dead station master, so look at his feet and you’ll spot the combination code on a sheet of paper.

Further into the Vavilov Complex, you'll come across the Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle

To solve this lock, make sure you remember or note the arrow path shown on the sheet, including the start and end points, as you need to make sure you activate the combination in the correct order too. Now head back to the lock and move the cursor over the correct lights and press A on Xbox or X on PlayStation to turn them on. Successfully solve the combination lock puzzle and you’ll deactivate the locking device and can get through to the office to activate the cable car line.

These Atomic Heart combination locks are rare and do appear later in the game too, although you won’t find another one until after you’ve left the Vavilov Complex. Make sure you’re clued up on how to solve the other types of Atomic Heart lockpicking puzzles too!