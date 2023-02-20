The Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle explained

The Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle has the players working with tanks filled with cows, pigs and chickens to do something - but it's not clear what. As you navigate the Cold Workshop looking for the Cold Canister as part of the "In an Overgrown Park" mission, you'll find a puzzle with a central terminal linked to tanks with different animals inside, and valves on each tank. Again, progression isn't clear, but we'll explain the animal tank puzzle in Atomic Heart and how it works below. For those of you who are vegetarians or care about animal welfare… you may want to stop reading here, though we'll only be repeating what happens in the game itself.

What to do in the Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle is about turning the valves so that the respective icons of each cow, pig and chicken on the screen go from red to green. However, because it's not clear which icon links to which tank, and the Atomic Heart scanner is no use in gaining new info, there can be some trial and error involved. The game doesn't really have a pattern to follow, so we put together this map to help you correspond each tank and valve to each symbol.

How to solve the animal tank puzzle in Atomic Heart This means that if you didn't turn any valves yet, you'll have to turn every one except 2 and 6 (the top left chickens and the cow by the entrance vent on the right), which start off green as default. Otherwise, use the map to highlight which ones still need turning. The easy way to tell is if a valve turns clockwise, that'll turn the corresponding light green. If you turn it counterclockwise, you've triggered the wrong one and need to turn it back. Use that as a way to instantly confirm you've gotten a choice right!

Once you've gotten it all turned to green, the tanks will all automatically activate and… blend the animals into paste. There's no way to progress without doing this, as once the puzzle is complete, the northern door (marked by the outwards arrow) will open and allow you to move on towards the Cold Canister. Turns out that the animals are being converted into Neuropolymer which fuels abilities like your Atomic Heart telekinesis and the Atomic Heart sprint upgrade, though you won't get any as a reward. Sorry.