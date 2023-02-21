How to move the Atomic Heart yellow canister in the Pesticide Workshop

Move the Atomic Heart yellow canister through the Pesticide Workshop using turntables and control panels to bring down the angry tree. You’ll need to do this as part of the “As You Sow, So Shall You Reap” mission that takes you through the Pesticide Workshop to retrieve the Pesticide Canister for the Atomic Heart Birchtree, however, the yellow PA-400 canister you’ll be moving here is massive and sits on a train wagon. Moving it along the tracks by finding and reaching the correct control panels can be a bit confusing, so here’s exactly how you move the Atomic Heart yellow canister through the Pesticide Workshop.

Atomic Heart yellow canister walkthrough

After heading into the Pesticide Workshop, a scientist will task you with finding a yellow PA-400 canister full of pesticides that are needed to bring down a dangerous tree monster. Head through the large warehouse building and you’ll eventually stumble into the massive tank on wheels and can begin moving it along the tracks using various control panels.

Each control panel links to a turntable that rotates a section of the tracks, allowing you to change the direction of the canister and guide it onto other tracks to reach the other parts of the warehouse. You can use your Atomic Heart Scanner to reveal where the control panels for each turn table are, but you’ll need to climb your way up to them. If at any point the canister won’t move forward, it’s likely because the next turntable isn’t properly aligned, so you’ll need to correct it. Thankfully, there’s no time limit to this section, despite what the panicked dialogue might make you think, so take as long as you need to move the yellow canister like so:

The first panel is slightly above and next to the canister, so use the nearby stairs to reach it. Now, press the top arrow button to move the canister train forward. Next, use Atomic Heart Telekinesis to move the platform above the tracks to the right so that it’s roughly over the canister’s new position. Hop onto the platform then hop off onto a small ledge to the right to reach the second control panel. Press the bottom circular button once to spin the tracks, then press the top arrow button to move the canister forward and through a gateway.

Get back onto the platform you just moved and then jump across to the wall to find the third control panel. As before, press the circular button and then the top button to move the canister forward.

Jump onto the suspended platform in front of the control panel you just used and then turn left and move another panel using Telekinesis so that you can jump to a catwalk. You can now go down a side corridor to reach a spinning plant tank. Jump onto the tank, then leap across to the small ledge that has the next control panel. Press the circular button to rotate the tracks, then the top button to move the canister onto the turntable. Now press those buttons again to reposition the canister so that it shoves another train part out the way as it moves.

Use this newly repositioned train part to jump to a ledge, then climb up the stairs to reach the next control panel. Press the circle button, then the top button to move the canister along.

Now jump and air dash to the suspended platform just behind the control panel then jump to the next control panel. Press the circle button followed by the top arrow button twice to move the canister all the way to the next turntable.

Head over to where the canister is now and climb the nearby train debris and suspended platform to reach another ledge that leads to the next control panel. Press the usual buttons to bring the canister almost to its final destination. To reach the final control panel, head to the area that the canister was just repositioned to near the entrance to this warehouse and take the stairs up to the walkway that you entered from. You’ll spot the last control panel up there and must rotate the canister and send it on its way one last time.

As soon as you press the final button, you’ll be dragged into a cutscene to see the fruits of your labor: a giant tank of pesticide crashing into a monstrous plant thing. We won’t spoil what happens next, but know that you’ll end up with the pesticide canister that you actually need for the Birchtree back in the main Vavilov Complex area.