Atomic Heart telekinesis and throwing objects explained

The Atomic Heart telekinesis power allows you to lift objects and do a telekinetic throw with those objects, distracting opponents with loose objects. It's less of a combat ability and more of an aid to stealth and puzzles, manipulating objects around you, though there is an optional mass telekinesis power you can buy from Nora that's more focused on aggressive play. To stay on point, we'll focus on how to use the Atomic Heart telekinesis power here, as well as how do the telekinetic throw.

How to use telekinesis in Atomic Heart to move and throw objects

To use Telekinesis in Atomic Heart, you need to find an object that itself can be telekinetically lifted, and hold and release R1 or RB, depending on your controller. Yes, the same button for the Atomic Heart scanner and searching cupboards, but just hold it down rather than double tapping, while looking directly at the object. Once you telekinetically lift an object, hold down R1 or RB and release the button again to throw it. It won't go especially far, but it is a throw, technically speaking.

Telekinesis helps you avoid cameras, but you must solve Atomic Heart lockpicking puzzles to bypass more security

The primary function of this power is distraction and you're limited to telekinetically grabbing small, loose boxes and crates - nothing heavy, and nothing living, at least in its base form. It's introduced as a way to lure the attention of Dandelion security cameras, but it's also necessary for certain puzzles. Later on you'll have to move freezing orbs through some pipes into overheated boilers, using the telekinetic power given to you, though for some puzzles, like the Atomic Heart animal tank puzzle or the Atomic Heart station master puzzle, it won't be a factor.

How to use telekinesis on enemies

You can use telekinetic power on enemies by buying the Mass Telekinesis power from Nora, aka, any of the upgrade booths. The initial power costs 66 Neuropolymer to buy, and lifts enemies into the air, leaving them vulnerable. There's no way to throw enemies with it, but there is an upgrade where it causes enemies lifted to then be slammed back down on the ground, dealing damage to them. Close enough, right? Of course, a better upgrade early on might be the Atomic Heart sprint function - if you're more focused on escape than attack.