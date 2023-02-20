How to solve Atomic Heart lockpicking puzzles and open doors

There are plenty of Atomic Heart lockpicking puzzles, from finger-snapping locks to coded combination locks, that you’ll need to solve to reach certain areas. These blue and red locking devices block both optional and compulsory areas, so it’s a good idea to tackle all the lock puzzles you find in Atomic Heart to reveal side rooms with extra loot – often item blueprints – new shortcuts, or areas that are key to progressing the story. However, there are several types of puzzle modules that can appear on these locks. Here’s how to solve some of the most common Atomic Heart lockpicking puzzles as well as some tips for solving them quickly.

Atomic Heart finger snap locks

To unlock the Atomic Heart devices that require P-3 to snap his fingers in time with a spinning red light, you need to press X for PlayStation or A for Xbox as the red light next a pin turns on. Do this for all the pins on the lock and you’ll deactivate it, allowing you to progress. I advise focusing on one light at a time, so pick any of them and then wait until the perfect moment as the light turns red to snap your fingers, instead of trying to follow the red light around. Repeat this for all the other pins to easily get past the lock.

Be aware that speed is important since you’ve got limited time before the lock resets, although there aren’t any consequences to failing so just try again. Each pin you successfully activate also causes the red light to switch direction and move faster, so subsequent pins become trickier to activate with stricter timing. Snapping on an already activated pin will deactivate it too, undoing your progress.

Atomic Heart color match locks

Another lock type in Atomic Heart is the color matching lock. These task you with rotating a few colored dots in a circle so that they match with lights of the same colors on an outer ring. You also have a section at the bottom of the inner circle that allows you to reorder three positions on the circle.

The best thing to do for these locks is to rotate the inner circle so that one of the colored lights matches up, then see how far off the other colored lights are from their correct positions. With this knowledge, you can rotate the inner circle and use the section at the bottom to swap the positions of the lights until they’re in the correct places relative to each other. Then rotate the lights back into position to solve the lock.

Atomic Heart white combination locks

These Atomic Heart combination locks consist of a white module covered in buttons with lights on them, although they’re quite rare, so you won’t see them often. To unlock the mechanism, you need to find the correct combination of lights to press – order and position are important here, but as with the other locks, there’s no consequence for getting it wrong, so you can try again.

However, the correct combination must be found out in the world, so you won’t have to brute force it. Search the rooms and areas near to the lock for a drawing of the correct code. It’ll look like a circle with an arrow inside pointing out the exact path of buttons and the order you need to press them to solve the lock. Search the rooms and areas near the lock for this drawing – try looking at scattered documents, pages, blackboards, and walls – and once you’ve found it, remember the button combination, then enter it into the locking device. The first time you’ll encounter this is when you need to solve the Atomic Heart station master puzzle to get inside the office of the cable car station.