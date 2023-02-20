Atomic Heart text size and subtitles can’t be increased

The Atomic Heart text size for things like menus, tutorials, and subtitles can’t be increased at all, so I hope you’ve got good eyesight or a decent monitor. Atomic Heart's text size, especially for certain subtitles can be really difficult to read, especially if you’re someone that needs glasses or has other visual impairments. Other games lacking in accessibility features at launch have gone on to add them later through patches, so hopefully Mundfish does the same for the Atomic Heart text size.

Can you change the text size in Atomic Heart?

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Atomic Heart tips (Image credit: Mundfish) If the killer robots are causing you more issues that small text, check out our Atomic Heart tips too

We’ve gone through all of Atomic Heart’s menus and have found no such accessibility option to increase text sizes or even specifically subtitle sizes – similarly, there’s no way to activate Atomic Heart sprinting either. It’s pretty disappointing that Atomic Heart is another game that opts for illegibly small text, especially for floating subtitles above NPCs – coupled with player and NPC movement, you may as well not bother trying to read them in some cases. It’s not like there are any real workarounds either, except for sitting closer to your TV screen or monitor, but we highly advise against this to avoid eye strain.



In fact, Atomic Heart lacks pretty much any accessibility or convenience settings, such as colorblind options, rebinding controls, or even a screen that shows you all the controls in one place. It does at least have what it calls ‘Art Subtitles’ on by default however. Approach almost any sign or poster and you’ll get a nice, clear translation of what the Russian writing says. This helps you better understand the world of the Soviet utopia facing ruin that Atomic Heart presents, but you’ll need to have your eyes and ears ready all times if you want to stay caught up on the story with dialogue.