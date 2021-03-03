AMD has announced the RX 6700 XT - its newest and most affordable 6000 series graphics cards

AMD has just announced its new graphics card, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. Launching this March 18, 2021, it will be priced quite aggressively at $479 (GBP tbc). Want to get an early start on retailers likely to stock it? We've listed some quick links below.

Broadening out the RX 6000 graphics card family, but at its lower end, the RX 6700 XT is the latest AMD RDNA 2 graphics card to battle it out in the best graphics card world. It's also designed for those who prefer to game in the resolution sweet spot of 1440p and want to embrace high refresh rates on the best gaming monitors.

In terms of raw specs, the RX 6700 XT will have 12GB of GDDR6 memory, 40 compute units, 2,560 cores, and a boost clock of 2,424 MHz. Offering ray-tracing and AMD fidelity effects to boost the gaming experience, we see the 6700 XT entering the market around about the RTX 3070 weight category. It'll be a good competition in that area between the RTX 3060 Ti, the RTX 3070, and the RX 6700 XT; these are all cards geared toward very high-end 1080p gaming and excellent 1440p gaming (getting peak performance on the best 4K monitors for gaming might be a bit much, though).

Going sub-$500 means it's going to be the most affordable of the 6000 series so far, and this will really whet the appetite of those who have been hovering over, but not pulling the trigger on, a graphical update. The card's affordability is likely to mean an increase in demand as folks who want the latest for their version of the best gaming PC scramble to get top components, and the manufacturers make increasingly attractive and competent 'budget' models at the lower end of their families.

Come March 18, the RX 6700 XT will be available at AMD's website and retailers so you can hopefully pick it up from your go-to site. It'll also be available in pre-built gaming PCs from March 18 too, offering folks who want a brand-new machine crafted for them a route to ownership.

However, pre-built or the card on its own, we've all been here before: it's likely going to be a scramble to get one of the cards, and availability is going to be anyone's guess. Nonetheless, if you're a 1440p gamer and have been eyeing up a graphics card from the Red Team and were hoping for an affordable entry point into their next-gen cards, then this is it.

Finally, there was a sweet, sweet hint at what's to come down the line from AMD this year, with a fleeting image of a laptop and the caption 'RX 6000 laptops' alongside it - exciting news for those who want to upgrade to one of the best gaming laptops this year. Along with the 30-series machines we are starting to see it's going to be an incredibly attractive menu.

US AMD RX 6700 XT GPU retailers

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Micro Center | Walmart | Adorama | B&H Photo

UK AMD RX 6700 XT GPU retailers

Amazon UK | Overclockers UK | Ebuyer | Box | Novatech

Canada AMD RX 6700 XT GPU retailers

Best Buy | Amazon CA

If you're hunting down the best places to buy the previously-announced models, then these are the links you're looking for.

US AMD RX 6000 GPU retailers

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Micro Center | Walmart | Adorama | B&H Photo

UK AMD RX 6000 GPU retailers

Amazon UK | Overclockers UK | Ebuyer | Box | Novatech

Canada AMD RX 6000 GPU retailers

Best Buy | Amazon CA



