Star Wars fans think they've spotted a link between Ahsoka and Jedi: Fallen Order

Cal Kestis hasn’t made it across to live-action in a galaxy far, far away just yet – but Ahsoka has given us the next best thing.

Some eagle-eyed Star Wars fans have spotted a detail in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series which links it to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order.

As seen on Reddit, the wall behind the assembled uneasy alliance of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati features some unfamiliar-looking hieroglyphs adorning the walls in Peridea.

As you can see below, Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan, also encountered similar symbols on his travels.

In the game, it’s revealed that they were written by the Zeffonians, an ancient species that resided on Zeffo in the Outer Rim. An ancient species that could wield the Force, they were eventually scattered to the winds in the Unknown Regions after many of their culture fell to the Dark Side.

Could Ahsoka, then, answer the question of where some of them ended up? It’s possible – and it’s not even the only Zeffo link in the show. It’s also been speculated that the temple where Ahsoka finds the map to Thrawn/Ezra in the premiere is also of Zeffo origin. This might be one mystery that we see crop up again and again. If only a certain red-headed Jedi was around to take a call…