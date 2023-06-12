A 'new' version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung into cinemas – with a tweaked sound mix to help fix reported audio issues.

"All" prints of the Spider-Verse sequel have been updated, per Variety, even though it purportedly affected only a "handful of theaters."

Several fans had previously complained on social media about low audio levels at certain points in the film. Gwen’s opening monologue was a major cause of concern for many thanks to indecipherable sound mixing, while others have complained that Spider-Punk’s dialogue was muffled in places.

Now, though, you should be able to hear everything loud and clear – as if you needed a second reason to return to the Spider-Verse. It’ll make finding the "thousands" of Easter eggs that much easier, too.

Across the Spider-Verse, meanwhile, suffered a considerable – but not uncommon – drop in its second weekend at the box office. It fell 55% in the US to gross $55 million, bringing it to a worldwide gross of $390 million – a total that exceeds the lifetime takings of its predecessor Into the Spider-Verse.

A third movie, Beyond the Spider-Verse, hits theaters on March 29, 2024. For more on what else is coming your way, check out our guide to new superhero movies.

