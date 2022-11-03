2022 Lego Advent Calendars get massive discounts

The Holidays are fast-approaching, and the 2022 Lego Advent Calendars (featuring Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Harry Potter) have seen massive discounts that take them to their cheapest ever price.

Getting down to specifics, the 2022 Lego Advent Calendars have been reduced by roughly $9 each at Amazon. That means you can get the Star Wars version for $35.99 (opens in new tab), the Harry Potter one for $35.99 (opens in new tab), or the Guardians of the Galaxy edition for $35.99 (opens in new tab) instead of almost $45.

Considering how difficult these are to get hold of later in the year (we usually see them sell out long before we hit December, as you'd expect), this discount marks the perfect - and possibly last, depending on how lucky we get - opportunity to pick up the 2022 Lego Advent Calendars for less. There's a chance we'll be able to save on these new Lego sets via this year's Black Friday Lego deals, that are taking place at the end of November, but there's no guarantee.

Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar 2022 | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - This new edition of the Star Wars Lego advent calendar draws inspiration from across the saga, and it's a wonderfully goofy Christmas celebration thanks to the likes of C-3PO in ugly Christmas sweaters. Before this, the lowest price we had was a $4-ish drop. As such, now's your best opportunity to add this to your collection of Lego Star Wars sets (opens in new tab).



Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022 | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - If you're hyped for the upcoming Holiday Special (which you'll be able to watch later in November via a Disney Plus sign-up (opens in new tab)), you can actually get an advent calendar version with this discount. As per the Star Wars edition, that's the lowest price we've seen; previously, it only dipped by around $4-$5.



Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - As always, the boy wizard is back with another advent calendar... and this one takes inspiration from the entire series. That's its lowest ever price by a decent amount, so now's the time to strike if you wanted something a little different to chocolate advent calendars this year.



