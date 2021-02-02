Zack Snyder shares new Justice League photo teasing Jared Leto's new-look Joker

No more ‘Damaged’ tattoo? Possibly. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will include at least one scene with Jared Leto’s Joker – and the director has shared the first glimpse at what appears to be the Clown Prince of Crime’s distinctive new look.

Taking to Vero, Snyder posted a set photo from his version of Justice League. Presumably, this is part of the small amount of additional photography that took place in late 2020 – one that included Jared Leto. In it, you can see – what else? – a joker card and a tantalizingly out-of-focus shot of the Batman villain.

Snyder even paid tribute to Suicide Squad director David Ayer, the man who brought this iteration of the character to life back in 2016: "Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide," the director said.

But it’s the oh-so-small tease of Joker’s new look that will grab the most attention. Without jumping to conclusions too much (as we’re likely going to have to wait until March to see the finished product), it’s worlds apart from Leto’s Suicide Squad design.

The hair looks longer, almost Ledger-esque, and the eyes are a little more sunken. Snyder previously promised the Joker would adopt a more "road weary" look in his Justice League and that certainly bears out when looking at the rougher, rounder Joker compared to his short stint in Suicide Squad. The divisive tattoos are also not visible.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, meanwhile, now has an official release date. The four-hour cut is going to land on HBO Max on March 18 and will include over 80% new, unseen footage and even a fresh Superman-themed opening.

