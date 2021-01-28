New on HBO Max in February 2021: All the new movies and shows

A new month brings with it another bumper crop of new movies and TV shows on HBO Max, and we’ve put them all in a handy list for you. There are movie premiers of brand new titles like live-action/animation hybrid Tom and Jerry and Daniel Kaluuya-led biopic Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as the addition of old favorites like Blade Runner, The Matrix , and Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Family-friendly movie nights are sorted, too, with new Studio Ghibli flick Earwig and the Witch or '70s classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Plus, there are plenty of TV shows to get stuck into, such as It's A Sin, the HBO Max Original drama about the AIDs crisis, as well as new seasons of documentary United Shades of America and comedy Tacoma FD. Here's everything new on HBO Max in February 2021, with three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Earwig and the Witch – February 5

(Image credit: GKIDS/HBO Max)

Out in select US theaters on February 3, you can catch Earwig and the Witch on HBO Max two days later. Studio Ghibli’s first 3D CGI animated movie follows Earwig, a 10-year-old girl who’s adopted by a selfish witch. With the help of a talking cat, Earwig uses her wit to show the witch who‘s boss. The English-language voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens. It’s based on the children’s novel of the same by Diana Wynne Jones – she also wrote Howl’s Moving Castle , which was adapted into a Ghibli movie in 2004.

Judas and the Black Messiah – February 12

(Image credit: IMDb)

Like the rest of Warner Bros.' 2021 slate, Judas and the Black Messiah premieres simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, so you can see the newest releases from the comfort of your own home. The movie follows the life of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late '60s, and his betrayal at the hands of FBI informant William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield). Directed by Shaka King and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, the all-star supporting cast includes I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Jesse Plemons, Moonlight 's Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen.

It's a Sin – February 18

(Image credit: Channel 4/HBO Max)

HBO Max Original miniseries It's A Sin follows three 18-year-olds who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by the AIDs crisis. It stars Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, with a supporting cast including Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, and Keeley Hawes. The series was written and created by Russell T. Davies, who's known for overseeing the BBC's revival of Doctor Who in 2005 and penning British LGBTQ TV dramas like Queer As Folk and Cucumber.

Everything new on HBO Max in February 2021

New on HBO Max: February 1

All Good Things

The Amityville Horror

American Style

The Apparition

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Backdraft

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Butter

Captain Blood

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories

Deep Down

Drumline

The Four Feathers

Get A Job

Get Shorty

Getting Even With Dad

Ghoulies II

Ghoulies

Giant

The Graduate

Growing Up Milwaukee

Head of the Class

The Investigation series premiere

Jacob's Ladder

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda

Lars And The Real Girl

The Last Exorcism

Lay The Favorite

Life Of Pi

Love & Basketball

The Lucky One

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Man of Steel

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Monkey Shines

Murder On The Orient Express

My Bloody Valentine 3-D

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter

Outbreak

Pathfinder

Presumed Innocent

Raw Deal

Robot Chicken season 10B

Safe House

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw

Selena

The Shadow

Sling Blade

Stop-Loss

Sunshine Cleaning

The Goonies

The Tank

This Must Be The Place

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Training Day

Unforgiven

United Shades of America season 5

Up In The Air

Wildcats

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

New on HBO Max: February 2

A Rodeo Film

A Storybook Ending

Black Boy Joy

The Cypher

Dolapo Is Fine

Fake Famous

New on HBO Max: February 3

Tacoma FD season 2

New on HBO Max: February 4

Haute Dog season 1C

Selena + Chef season 2 finale

New on HBO Max: February 5

Aquaman

Earwig and the Witch

In Other Words

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

New on HBO Max: February 6

Irresistible

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty

New on HBO Max: February 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie

New on HBO Max: February 9

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light

Gen:Lock season 1

New on HBO Max: February 10

C.B. Strike: Lethal White season finale

New on HBO Max: February 11

There is No "I" in Threesome

New on HBO Max: February 12

Dunkirk

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo

Judas and the Black Messiah

Very Scary People season 2

New on HBO Max: February 13

The Book Of Eli

New on HBO Max: February 14

The Lady And The Dale series finale

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver season 8 premiere

New on HBO Max: February 15

30 Coins season finale

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate

Hot Ones season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President

Static Shock

New on HBO Max: February 18

Arthur's Law

Ben 10 season 4B

It's a Sin

New on HBO Max: February 19

The Killer Truth season 1

New on HBO Max: February 20

Argo

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 episodes 1-12

New on HBO Max: February 22

Beartown

New on HBO Max: February 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

New on HBO Max: February 26

Blade Runner 2049

Lupe

Painting With John season finale

Tom & Jerry

New on HBO Max: February 27