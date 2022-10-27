Zack Snyder congratulates Henry Cavill on Superman return – and says he can’t wait to work with him again

Zack Snyder has addressed Henry Cavill’s return as Superman following the exciting Black Adam post-credits scene. The DC director sent in a video message during a live recording of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast (opens in new tab).

Per Twitter account MoviesThatMatter (opens in new tab), Snyder asked Cavill whether he found it weird filming the Superman flying scenes in front of a green screen on Man of Steel. However, it’s the end of the video message that made many emotional as he congratulated him on his return as Superman.

"I can’t wait to work with you in the future," Snyder told him. "And you are of course the greatest Superman ever." The pair first worked together on Man of Steel, going on to reunite on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Per ComicBook.com (opens in new tab), Cavill’s response was similarly heartwarming. "He's a lovely man and I am enormously appreciative of everything he's done for me, especially by casting me in Man of Steel," he said. "Those are formative memories of mine career-wise. It was when everything changed. I remember them fondly, fondly hanging above fields in Illinois. Amazing memories and a lot to be thankful for. Zack, if you're watching, thank you, my friend."

Cavill recently confirmed his return as Superman in an Instagram video, thanking fans for their support. The details of Man of Steel 2 are still very much up in the air, but DC is reportedly accepting writer pitches at the moment.

While Snyder’s comments suggested a reunion with Cavill at some point, it’s not clear whether this will be at DC or in another project. The director has had a challenging past with the studio over his Justice League cut and is busy working on Rebel Moon at Netflix at the moment.

Elsewhere, Cavill has said he’s excited for Superman’s "bright future" in the DCEU. To keep you up to date with what’s next, check out our guide to new superhero movies and how to watch the DC movies in order.