Yellowstone canceled at Paramount after season 5

Yellowstone is officially ending with season 5 at Paramount. Days after it was confirmed that Kevin Costner was hanging up his cowboy hat, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) confirms that this will be the final run of episodes.

The final episodes of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular series will begin airing in November as viewers prepare to say goodbye to this iteration of the Dutton family. However, given the ongoing WGA strikes, it's not yet clear whether this will shift.

There is some good news for fans of the series though as a sequel has been commissioned. Reportedly given a straight-to-series order, the follow-up will stream on Paramount Plus.

No talent is attached to the show yet, but Deadline (opens in new tab)is reporting that Matthew McConaughey is likely to star. They first reported the news in February but he's still apparently in talks for the untitled series.

However, it's currently unclear if the rest of the Dutton family will remain on for that, or if they're also leaving the Montana ranch. Among them are regulars Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. We'll have to wait and see for news on their futures.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other Yellowstone spin-offs still around too, including 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming Bass Reeves and Yellowstone 6666.

