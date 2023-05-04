Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone after season 5

Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner is reportedly leaving the hit Paramount series after the fifth season.

According to ET (opens in new tab), Costner – who has played the patriarch of the Dutton family throughout the show’s entire run – won’t be returning.

The news comes amid previous reports (via Deadline (opens in new tab) and The New York Post (opens in new tab)) of tension between co-creator Taylor Sheridan and his lead, including that Costner only wanted to film for a week on the second part of Yellowstone season 5 – something denied by his representatives.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner’s attorney Marty Singer told Puck News (opens in new tab). "It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second."

It’s unclear how Yellowstone – and the Duttons – will proceed from here. A Matthew McConaughey-led show was mooted back in February, while prequel series 1883 and 1923 have launched to great acclaim, attracting A-list talent such as Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in its lead roles. More spin-offs, including Bass Reeves, 1944, and the present-day series 6666 are also in development.

Yellowstone season 5, meanwhile, will return for six more episodes – though ET’s sources suggest there has been "no update" on when the cast and crew will be back to film the remaining entries. It’s thus far proven a ratings success, with over 9 million people tuning in to watch the premiere back in November.

Discover what else is coming to our screens very soon with our guide to new TV shows.