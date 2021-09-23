Xbox Series X and PS5 restocks confirmed today - here's when and where

We've had confirmation direct from Walmart that Xbox Series X and PS5 restocks are landing online today and there will be multiple drops. Stock will be released every 10 minutes for an hour from 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Here's where you need to check for stock at those times, just be aware the Xbox links aren't live just yet.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation links are displaying the ramped-up prices, but expect that to change from 6pm PT. The Xbox links aren't currently live properly, but we're reliably informed that is where the Xbox Series X restocks will appear. Just in case you'd like to look around manually as well, we'd advise checking out these PS5 and Xbox search landing pages at Walmart to be on the safe side.

Walmart hasn't confirmed if fresh waves of each will be live every ten minutes from 6pm, or if the consoles will be taking turns to come online. Either way, we'd be prepared to camp on these links from around 5:50 and stick around for 90 minutes or so just in case any failed transactions result in stock being put back on the digital shelves.

So if you're met with a "This item is out of stock message", don't give up straight away, as stock will more than likely be back at some point in the hour-long window. In the past, we've seen Walmart put a note on the listing page saying what specific time stock is returning and even what time a second wave is coming that day.

Get onto the site early and get yourself signed in as soon as possible and make sure all your shipping and payment info is entered and good to go. The Walmart site might struggle to load pages during the transaction as there will be a lot of people hitting the site all at the same time, so we'd hate for it to crash out on you when you're trying to enter your details.

If you don't have any luck today, be sure to keep an eye on our guides to the upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, where we'll be covering stock drops as well as discounts on games, accessories, and storage expansions. Fingers crossed you can bag a console before then though of course.

Amazon is always worth keeping an eye too on as the massive online store has been known to drop stock at random during the week and actually had PS5 stock in a few days ago, albeit exclusively for Prime members.

We've picked out some other retailers below you should check in on as often as possible. Our PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X restocks guides are updated on a regular basis too if you'd like to see what patterns to look out for, not to mention a deeper dive on what stores are most likely to come up with the restock goods.

