Wild new Aquaman 2 trailer teases the end of Jason Momoa's DC hero

Fandango has released a new teaser for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – and the stakes are higher than ever.

In the brief clip, we see Arthur Curry spending time with his newborn son, sweetly telling him that he's "different" and "special" just like his dad. A vengeful Black Manta interrupts these sweet moments, however, destroying Arthur's childhood home and kidnapping his son in the process.

The second and final film in the DCEU Aquaman series takes place several years after the first, with David Kane aka Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) unleashing a terrifying, ancient power after obtaining the cursed Black Trident. James Wan directs from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson.

The cast includes Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephin Shin, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Vincent Regan as Atlan, and Indya Moore as Karshon.

The Lost Kingdom is Momoa's last outing as Aquaman before he enters James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU as Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter that first hit DC Comics back in 1983. It was reported in October that Momoa was in talks to play the new character, which didn't come as a total shock given that Momoa has been teasing his desire to take on the character for quite some time.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 22. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.