Tanya may be dead in The White Lotus, but that hasn't stopped Jennifer Coolidge from plotting her revenge. In the second season, her husband concocted a brutal plan to have her killed, which kind of worked.

Greg (Jon Gries) employed Tom Hollander's Quentin and his friends to knock her off and steal her fortune. However, he underestimated Tanya's wily nature. She worked out that "the gays were trying to kill her" and shot them all dead. It just so happens that she then fell off the yacht they were on and drowned...

But Coolidge has a pitch for The White Lotus creator Mike White about how she can get her own back. In a Variety Actors on Actors special with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, she said: "My hope for Jon is that he's not finished with Greg. I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

That wasn't her only grisly idea either, as she added: "If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg's eyes out." We hope you're taking some notes, Mr. White.

The White Lotus season 3 is in the works and is expected to be set in Thailand this time around. We haven't got any official confirmation on which characters will be returning yet for the third outing, apart from one: Natasha Rothwell's Belinda. She was the resort's spa manager back in season 1 and had to deal with Tanya's obnoxious requests, so we can't see what she's up to now she's left Hawaii.

