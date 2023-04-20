The White Lotus is bringing back another fan favorite character for season 3

The White Lotus season 3 is set to bring back Natasha Rothwell's Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager from the comedy-drama's first season.

In the HBO show's first batch of episodes, which was set in the Maui branch of the titular hotel chain, fan favorite Belinda struck up a fast friendship with Jennifer Coolidge's wealthy socialite Tanya McQuoid. Lonely and lost following her father's death, Tanya casually tells Belinda that she'll personally invest in her opening her own wellness center. But the deal goes sideways when Tanya decides to stop getting swept up in transactional relationships.

Rothwell's performance earned her a nomination for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2022 Emmys. Aside from The White Lotus, Rothwell has starred in Insecure, Love, Victor, and both Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

The White Lotus creator Mike White recently revealed that the third chapter will be set in Thailand, which suggests Belinda has either been transferred or is enjoying a vacation herself. "The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus," he told Variety (opens in new tab).

The White Lotus season 3 is likely to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. While we wait for more info, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way.