The White Lotus star wants to reprise her iconic Scream 3 character – and she already pitched her idea to the studio: "Can I just be in another dimension and come back?'"

Parker Posey wants to come back to the Scream franchise, despite being brutally murdered by Ghostface in the third movie.

"Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, 'Well, there’s some people here that want to say hi,'" Posey told ComicBook. "And it was the Scream team. And I actually pitched, ‘Can I just be in another dimension and come back?'"

In Scream 3, Posey plays Jennifer Jolie, the actress who is playing Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) in the movie Stab 3, which is based on the Woodsboro murders. Ghostface returns, however, like he always does, and ends up stabbing Jennifer to death. There is a theory that Jennifer was mearly playing dead after Ghostface stabbed her, as we cut away from this and don't see Jennifer's body again.

This has theory does have some creedence now given that Stu (Matthew Lillard) is in fact alive in Scream 7 - despite seemingly being killed by Sidney in the first movie. We cut away from his body after a TV lands on top of him, and that's that on that.

Continued Posey "I hope so. I would love to do that.That was really fun. I can’t believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I’m so glad you enjoyed it."

