The best Warzone AMP63 loadouts and how to unlock the full auto pistol

While even the best Warzone AMP63 loadout won’t replace your primary, it will serve as a reliable secondary one you know how to unlock it. It's good enough that it'll let you skip using the Overkill perk if you'd rather use that slot for something else in Call of Duty Warzone. The reason for that is the Warzone AMP63 is fully automatic, meaning it feels like an SMG at times. Just don’t expect to take out a full squad before having to reload, as it comes with a low ammo count.

Here, we’ll go over how to unlock the weapon, as well as the best Warzone AMP63 loadouts to use right now.

How to unlock the Warzone AMP63

To be frank, unlocking the Warzone AMP63 can be a pain, especially if you only have Call of Duty: Warzone. Since Warzone and Cold War have integrated progression systems, you can actually unlock the weapon in either game - and each has a different method for unlocking the AMP63. Whichever one you choose, once you’ve unlocked it in one game, it’ll be available in the other.

For Warzone, you must get five kills with a pistol in 20 different matches. This can take a while and is not the recommended method. If you do have to utilize this method, we advise playing Plunder since it’s easiest to get five kills in that match type. Use the Sykov or the Diamatti pistols to have an easier time getting kills. Unfortunately, you must complete the matches to gain progress, so it’ll take several hours, even if you’re a good player.

The other method is much easier. In Black Ops Cold War, all you have to do is get 400 critical kills with a pistol in Zombies. This is much more reliable and can be done faster since zombies spawn by the dozens. Equip the Diamatti with the highest ammo mag you have, and put on a red dot sight to make it easier to get critical kills. Then, aim for the head and for every headshot kill you get, it’ll count as a critical elimination. Repeat this until you’ve got 400 total, which will take a little over an hour. Do make sure to utilize the Deadshot Daiquiri perk for easier headshots.

After it’s unlocked - regardless of the game, you’ll have it across both Warzone and Cold War.

Warzone best AMP63 loadouts for close-range

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 6.4″ Task Force

: 6.4″ Task Force Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition : STANAG 25 Rnd

: STANAG 25 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Now that you have the weapon unlocked, you can start building your loadout. Keep in mind, this weapon is great for playing Solos and maybe even Duos, but for anything beyond that, you’ll absolutely want to come with an SMG or other close range primary.

When building this weapon for close-range, start off with the Sound Suppressor Muzzle. This will keep you from appearing on the minimap when firing, but will also improve aim down sights (ADS) speed, bullet velocity, and sprint to fire speed. Many players will opt to utilize the Agency Suppressor, but when using the weapon at close range, the Sound Suppressor is better since it helps your sprint to fire and ADS speeds.

Next, equip the 6.4″ Task Force Barrel, which improves bullet velocity, effective damage range, and strafe speed. You’ll find the improved strafe speed to be most useful in close quarters. Follow that up with the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser, which gives you faster movement speed and aim walking movement speed, making you harder to hit while in motion.

After that, we always recommend using the STANAG 25 Rnd Ammunition type, which is, unfortunately, the highest ammo count the Warzone AMP63 can have. Finish off the weapon by equipping the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip for a faster ADS bonus, perfect for up-close battles.

You’ll notice we opted against using the Akimbo option and that’s because this “attachment” significantly reduces your accuracy. Unless someone is within a few meters of you, you’ll likely have trouble hitting your shots when dual-wielding the Warzone AMP63, so we do not recommend it.

Warzone best AMP63 loadouts for medium-range

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 7.2 Reinforced Heavy

: 7.2 Reinforced Heavy Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Ammunition : STANAG 25 Rnd

: STANAG 25 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

For some players, having a weapon that works well at medium-range is ideal, especially when paired with a long-range primary. You can definitely build the Warzone APM63 to work at mid-range by tweaking just a couple attachments.

Switch over to the aforementioned Agency Suppressor for the added boost to effective damage range. It’s basically like a long range suppressor, so there’s no reason to skip it. After that, we advise the 7.2 Reinforced Heavy Barrel, which improves the weapon’s effective damage range and bullet velocity once again. You’ll notice the benefits of this at mid-range.

Then, we recommend a sight of some kind, preferably the Microflex LED Optic. This will help you line up your shots at around 20 meters or so. You don’t have to use this attachment, but for many players, it will help.

Follow that up with the STANAG 25 Rnd Ammunition type and the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip for the same reasons mentioned above. These two are practically essential when building the Warzone AMP63. And once again, we highly recommend avoiding the dual-wield option, regardless of playstyle.

