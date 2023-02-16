Where to find Warzone 2 sea tokens and Sea Treasure machines to get more loot

Warzone 2 sea tokens are a new kind Resurgence currency that lets you 'try your luck' in Sea Treasure machines you can find on Ashika Island. They can reward you with anything from armor plates to killstreaks but you have to find both the tokens and the machines first. So let's take a look at everything you need to know.

If you're catching on some of the new season 2 stuff then I can also explain the Warzone 2 Restore Honor mechanic on Resurgence, the new Warzone 2 Redeploy packs that can help you avoid the gulag.

Where to get Warzone 2 sea tokens

(Image credit: Activision)

Finding Warzone 2 sea tokens is fairly easy as they're basically just random loot on Warzone Ashika Island. You might get them from chests, but you're also just as likely to find them just lying around on shelves or on the floor. They also drop from defeated enemies if they have any. The easiest way to get them is to just play and keep an eye out. They're fairly distinctive, looking like plate-sized gold coins with an otter on them. Just be extra aware if they're up somewhere high, as that can hide the distinctive shape in Warzone 2 .

(Image credit: Activision)

Where to find Warzone 2 Sea Treasures machines

You'll find a Sea Treasure mashine inside each of the gas stations on Ashika Island. There's one in Town Center, Residential, Beach Club and Port Ashika, which we've marked on our Sea Treasure machines map:

(Image credit: Activision)

If you've found a sea token then you'll be able to 'try your luck' on the machine. It'll randomly spit out a piece of gear, a Killstreak, Field Upgrade or something else. You've no control over what you get but it might just sway the odds in your favor. Each token you find is a single go, so if you want to keep trying you'll have to find more tokens.