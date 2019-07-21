Here's when WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye are coming to Disney+

The Disney+ streaming service is coming in November, and in amongst the hubbub coming out of the MCU panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, a number of new TV shows were confirmed for the subscription service: WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye.

WandaVision – which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris as the "present" version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau – will launch in spring/Q2 2021, as will Loki, which will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role in a seemingly not-to-distant post-Endgame future.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Hawkeye is set to debut a little later – plans currently point to an autumn/Q3 2021 release – and boasts Jeremy Renner in the titular role. As yet, there's no information on who will be cast as Kate Bishop, but confirmation the character will be in the show shouldn't be too much of a surprise given she was teased in the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

“What I get to do in the show ultimately is shepherd an amazing character, ultimately a better version of me and the sentiment of that is the fiber of what Hawkeye is – at least what I think Hawkeye is – a superhero without superpowers. And I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without super powers,” Renner said during the announcement (thanks, Collider ).

Marvel head Kevin Feige also confirmed this weekend 10 new MCU movies are currently in development. They include The Eternals , Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Thor: Love and Thunder and Blade . Falcon and the Winter Soldier , one of the big MCU TV shows arriving on the Disney+ streaming service, now also has a release date courtesy of Marvel's SDCC panel.