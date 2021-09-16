You can now pre-order the PS5 Pulse 3D headset in Midnight Black

Sony announced a new Midnight Black PS5 Pulse 3D headset yesterday, and Amazon is giving you your first chance to pre-order the new colorway today. Shipping from October 29, the all-black design is the first variant we've seen on the Tempest Audio cups, but we wouldn't wait too long to get your name on the list.

Amazon is offering pre-orders at the standard $99.99 price tag, (£89.99 in the UK). That's likely your best bet, as Sony's own store is currently keeping shoppers in a virtual queue to access the site.

Judging by previous PS5 stock standards, this Midnight Black Pulse 3D pre-order stock may not last too long. We'd been seeing stock issues with the original headset lasting all the way until March 2021, so while this release may be plentiful we wouldn't risk it if you're keen on grabbing this alternative look.

The new black option won't match the stock PS5 faceplates, but will certainly compliment any consoles that have been customized since launch as well as the Midnight Black DualSense controller released in June.

It's a good time to test out Sony's official cups. A recent update added a new equalizer feature to PS5 audio, which works directly with the Pulse 3D headset to offer three sound presets; standard, bass boost, and shooter. Similar presets were previously available on the PS4 headset app, but have since been updated for the next generation. The Pulse 3D is easily near the top of the PS5 wireless headset tree, so another colour option and opportunity for players to incorporate it into their setups is most welcome.

With the two main PS5 accessories receiving new colorways in the last few months, then, all we're waiting for now is an official console redesign.

