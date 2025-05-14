Audeze just released a floral limited edition of one of my favorite gaming headsets

Audeze, the brand behind the biggest planar magnetic gaming headsets on the market, has announced a brand new limited edition colorway of its most recent release, the Maxwell. The Flora Limited Edition coats the sides of the ear cushions and the floating headstrap with a printed design of wildflowers, perfect for spring setup refreshes.

The new Audeze Maxwell design is available direct at the Audeze store, though will also be coming to Best Buy shortly, at a slightly higher $339 MSRP. That's $10 more than the $329 rate of the Xbox model (the most widely compatible version) that I use every day and remains one of the best gaming headsets I've tried so far.

Audeze Maxwell Flora Limited Edition | $339 at Audeze

The Audeze Maxwell has a new springtime flavor, with the new Floral Edition available via the brand's own store. At $339 this is a slight price bump over the $329 regular model, though the design is far more interesting. Buy it if: ✅ You want audiophile-level sound quality

✅ You play across multiple different platforms

✅ You want headphones for games, music, and movies Don't buy it if: ❌ Comfort is a top priority

❌ You have a particularly small head

This is a beast of a headset. While the new floral design keeps things light, the Audeze Maxwell is a large, 90mm driver-toting, chunk of metallic goodness. It's that planar magnetic design that does most of the heavy-lifting, though.

Rather than using a cone-shape to produce audio waves, the Maxwell keeps things flat with additional magnets on either side of the diaphragm. In everyday use, it makes for a much more detailed and wider soundstage with an incredibly natural feel.

The redesign of the leatherette cushions is the most obvious aesthetic change in the Flora Limited Edition, but these are still the same plush cups I've come to know and love. The larger size means they envelop the ears particularly well, with a super soft pillow resting against the side of the head.

(Image credit: Future)

Those with smaller noggins may notice the hefty 450g frame a little sooner, I can only wear these for a few hours at a time before the weight proves too much. However, the audio quality alone is well worth tinkering with the adjustable headband to find a more comfortable fit.

The Xbox version is the only model taking on this floral redesign, but it's widely compatible across PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and its Bluetooth connectivity (in addition to 2.4GHz) means you're covered for mobile as well. That means it can run on pretty much anything, which isn't something I say about the best wireless gaming headsets too often.

If you're not sold on the springtime accents, you can also pick up the original Audeze Maxwell design on sale at Amazon right now, dropping the $329 MSRP for a solid $294 sales price.

We're also hunting down the best PC headsets as well as the best PS5 headsets and more of the best Xbox Series X headsets on the market.