Here's every game confirmed for Xbox Series X optimization and Smart Delivery

Microsoft has revealed a full list of the games so far confirmed for Xbox Series X optimization and Smart Delivery support.

In a new article on Xbox Wire, Microsoft clarified a number of different topics as they relate to Xbox One games on Xbox Series X, the Smart Delivery program, and optimization for next-gen hardware. To be clear, Microsoft confirmed that the following list will continue to grow to include more games that will be optimized for Xbox Series X and support Smart delivery.

For the uninitiated, Smart Delivery is a new program from Microsoft that lets you download an Xbox Series X-optimized version of a game for free if you already own it for Xbox One. Microsoft says the tech is available to all of their third-party developers, but that it'll be up to each individual studio as to whether a game will support Smart Delivery. Microsoft has also confirmed that the above games will support Smart Delivery even if you're playing them on Xbox Game Pass.

Further, some Xbox Series X-optimized games will be available after the console launches. Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft notes, will be playable for free on Xbox Series X at launch if you own it on Xbox One, but the optimized version will come at a later date.

Finally, Microsoft also clarified that cross-progression is a feature supported by Smart Delivery, so your progress carries over from the Xbox One version to the Xbox Series X-optimized game.

