Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis expansion coming next year

After finally bringing Phantasy Star Online 2 to the West this year , Sega is now expanding it with a new expansion appropriately titled New Genesis coming in 2021.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will introduce a new environment filled with strange enemies, including towering giants that seem to be field bosses of sorts. The reveal trailer for the expansion focused on humanoid and bestial robots that feel like Warframe crashed into Zoids, and they're mighty cool. There's also a big emphasis on aerial movement and attacks in the combat snippets.

Sega didn't share much else about New Genesis, sadly. The trailer simply assures players that "true adventure starts now," so pack up your pre-adventure bags and get ready for whatever that entails. We know it will be a console launch exclusive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but that's no surprise. The game originally came to PC a bit after its Xbox debut, so that's to be expected. Oh, and yes, Phantasy Star Online 2 will be on Xbox Series X, in case you were wondering.

Originally released in Asia in 2012, Phantasy Star Online 2 came to the West on Xbox One and PC this April (or May on PC). The free-to-play, sci-fi, action-MMO has always had a cult following in the West, but it was also always tragically unavailable and hard to get into. With its long-awaited localization, it's not only become more accessible, it's also become much more active, and it's nice to see Sega and Microsoft supporting that momentum with major new content.