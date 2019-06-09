The impossible has happened: Phantasy Star Online 2 is actually getting a western release date in 2020

After seven long and painful years, Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally coming to the west. That's right! Many of us never truly believed that this day would come, but Sega has partnered up with Microsoft to bring the long-awaited MMORPG to Xbox One in 2020. This was all revealed as part of the Xbox E3 2019 press conference, which is undoubtedly the must-watch showcase for E3 2019.

Phantasy Star is a series with a huge following in Asia, but it has struggled to obtain anything other than 'cult classic' status in the west. Despite launching on a number of platforms over the years, Phantasy Star Online 2 never left Japan. Fans were hopeful that PSO2 would finally come to the west following its announcement for Nintendo Switch in 2018... sadly, that never materialised.

No, it has taken a collaboration between Sega and Microsoft to make this happen. Phantasy Star Online 2 will launch on Xbox One in 'Spring 2020' and it'll be free-to-play! While this sounds like fantastic news all around, Sega has thrown a bit of cold water on the news, with the publisher taking to Twitter to reveal that an EU release is not certain.

#PSO2 is finally making its western debut in North America on Xbox One in Spring 2020. Regarding an EMEA release, there's nothing to confirm right now. We understand it’s frustrating, but when we have more news to share, we will. Stay tuned to https://t.co/jlgi18auv2 for updates. pic.twitter.com/Tjii62el6GJune 9, 2019

Speaking personally here – as somebody that poured a truly horrible amount of time into Phantasy Star Universe on Xbox 360 – I'm crossing everything in the hope that Sega is able to bring Phantasy Star Online 2 to the UK and the rest of Europe. Then again, we have all waited for so long to play this game... I think I can hold on a little longer, if I really have to.

