Second Extinction pits players against dinosaurs in new shooter from the creators of Generation Zero

One of the many, many new Xbox Series X games revealed on today's episode of Inside Xbox is Second Extinction, an ambitious co-operative shooter from Systemic Reaction.

Systemic Reaction, which itself is part of Avalanche Studios' development family, describes Second Extinction as "an intense 3 player cooperative shooter where your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet".

You can check the full reveal trailer for the game, which is also coming to Xbox One (and presumably a few more yet to be announced platforms), below:

"Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a unique combination of weapons, abilities and skills to take on the vast number of enemies." explains System Reaction in a new blog post on the Xbox website. "Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it's up to you to reclaim Earth!"

Second Extinction is one of the many confirmed games to be optimized for the Xbox Series X in today's Inside Xbox, as System Reaction will make use of Microsoft's Smart Delivery system to ensure that you're playing the best version of the title no matter what Xbox platform you're playing on.

Microsoft is revealing dozens of new titles today as part of its next-gen campaign, and you can stick with GamesRadar+ to find more information about every one of them as they're announced.

