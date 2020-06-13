Paradox reveals Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 collector’s edition and confirms a character's return

At Day 1 of the Guerilla Collective show, Paradox Interactive not only revealed a new Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 collector’s edition, but also details of a returning character, too.

First up, the CE. "Strictly limited to 3000 pieces", the collector’s edition will contain the game, a 7-inch vinyl featuring "some of the iconic music players can expect when roaming the streets of Seattle at night", plus a 28 cm tall detailed figurine of main story character, Elif.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

It also includes "a precise map of the game world and streets of Seattle", a "beautiful Steelbook", and a digital version of the 5th edition of the Vampire: The Masquerade rule book. There's also three DLC packs included – the First Blood pack, the Unsanctioned Blood pack, and the Season of the Wolf pass – although you can buy the CE without the game and DLC to "allow fans who pre-ordered any digital version access to the physical collectibles without needing to buy the game twice".

The edition with the game will set you back $170 USD / €170, while the "non-game collector’s edition" is expected to retail for $110 USD / €110. Sadly, there was no UK price confirmed.

As for the character reveal? Damsel, the fan-favourite Brujah from the original game, will return. Damsel’s original voice actress, Courtenay Taylor, will be reprising her role. Here, take a peek:

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 recently debuted new gameplay during the Inside Xbox stream , confirming the highly anticipated sequel will be coming to the Xbox Series X .

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was originally intended to launch at the start of 2020, but developer Paradox Interactive delayed the release last October , stating the delay will ensure the sequel avoids the original's mistakes.

As Alyssa summarised at the time, when Vampire: The Masquerade released in 2004, it was notoriously buggy and featured several major game-breaking crashes. Fan-made fixes made it playable but the developers of Bloodlines 2 are hoping to avoid that buggy launch entirely, noting that the original game was "famously launched too early," and that if they stuck to their original deadline, they would be "repeating that mistake."