Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed to ensure the game won't "repeat mistakes"

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will no longer launch at the start of 2020, according to a blog post released today. The game will still drop sometime next year, and developer Paradox Interactive says the delay will ensure the sequel avoids the original's mistakes.

When Vampire: The Masquerade released in 2004, it was notoriously buggy, with major game crashes that would prevent you from proceeding. Fan-made fixes made it playable, and despite its flaws it became a cult classic. The developers of Bloodlines 2 are hoping to avoid that buggy launch entirely, noting that the original game was "famously launched too early," and that if they stuck to their original deadline, they would be "repeating that mistake."

"For the last three and a half years, we've worked hard to bring you a worthy successor to Bloodlines 1," they wrote. "To us, that means not only make good on the ambitions of this remarkable game, but also a duty to ensure we would not repeat its mistakes. Today we have to tell you that we need some more time to get you the game you've been waiting for."

While news of the delay is definitely a bummer, it would be an even bigger bummer to get a Bloodlines 2 that's as buggy and unplayable as the original. Fifteen years is a long time to build up hype for a sequel, and it's good to see the developers aren't taking this lightly.