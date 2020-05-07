Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is officially coming to Xbox Series X

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has debuted some new gameplay during the Inside Xbox stream, confirming the highly anticipated sequel will be coming to the Xbox Series X .

Taking on the role of a newly sired vampire, you find yourself embedded in the world of darkness as you set out to rise through vampire society. Set in the city of Seattle, which is full of all kinds of dangerous characters and alluring temptations, you'll be thrown into the heart of the conflict between the varying vampire factions.

You can check out the super stylish new gameplay trailer below, which features a rather disturbing intro...

As a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - which first released on PC back in 2004 - Bloodlines 2 will let you shape your own story, with dialogue options, choices with consequences, and all manner of plots and schemes to get involved in, every move you make can change the balance of the power in the dark underbelly of the city.

The original game has become somewhat of a cult classic since it first released over two decades ago, and there's been a lot of buzz and excitement about the prospect of flying into a sequel. We get to see some of the action from a first-person perspective in the trailer, including some combat and encounters with other vampires. Originally slated for release earlier this year, news that Bloodlines 2 would be delayed was announced back in October 2019. No new release date has been revealed.

In a blog post from developer Hardsuit Labs, the decision was taken to push back the RPG in order to deliver a better quality experience. Seeing this new gameplay footage gives us yet another taste of what's in store, and also confirms it will be landing on the Xbox Series X with Smart Delivery support to be playable across Xbox's generations of consoles.

