Watch Dogs Legion map: All the boroughs of London you can explore

If you've been paying attention during the build-up to the game, you'll know the Watch Dogs Legion map is essentially just central London. Those familiar with the English capital will be able to get around without even using the map in Watch Dogs Legion, thanks to the numerous landmarks and iconic locations, but what about the overall size of the map? As expected, it's a smaller, condensed version of central London — no travelling from Wembley to Stratford — but it's got a lot of detail and activity packed in. Here's the full Watch Dogs Legion map of London.

Watch Dogs Legion map overview

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As you can see, the Watch Dogs Legion map is split up into eight distinct boroughs:

Camden

City of London

City of Westminster

Islington & Hackney

Lambeth

Nine Elms

Southwark

Tower Hamlets

Every borough has three propaganda objectives to complete, which will then unlock a specific mission. Complete that mission and voila! The borough will be defiant, revealing all tech points in the area and contributing in the fight back against Albion. The full map is approximately 3.5km by 3.5km too, though it's slightly larger in some parts and narrower in others.

Each borough is full of landmarks and places that London residents will be able to recognise, along with some fictional buildings to fit the Watch Dogs theme. Of course, this near-future London isn't anywhere near as busy as it is in real life, likely due to technical constraints. As a result, you can get places much quicker in-game, because you're not stuck in infamous London traffic.

Also, all the famous spots are very accurately represented! So if you've never been to London before, consider doing some sightseeing. Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London are especially accurate, as are Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, if you ignore the mass protests going on in-game. You can even ascend and fight atop the BBC Broadcasting House (marked by GBB in-game). Finally, for the best view in the game, hop aboard the London Eye and crank your in-game settings up. You won't regret it.