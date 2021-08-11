Warzone Season 5 pre-loading available now for some PlayStation players

Warzone Season 5 pre-loads are going live on PlayStation now, giving players the chance to complete their download ahead of time and drop straight into the action.

As spotted by CharlieIntel , the total size for the Call of Duty Warzone pre-load files is about 20 GB. Once you have it pre-loaded, the update will be ready to install starting tonight at 9 pm PDT, or tomorrow at midnight EDT or 5 am BST depending on your time zone. Make sure you keep checking back in throughout the day if pre-loading isn't available for you yet, since the update files will reportedly roll out to users across three stages.

It looks like Warzone Season 5 will likely stick to the same Verdansk '84 map that was introduced back in Season 3, but Activision has teased some of the new operators, weapons, and modes dropping into the game ahead of time. The list includes headlining "cybersecurity expert" (that means hacker) Kitsune, a new mid-season event which focuses entirely on those mysterious Warzone Red Doors , and a revised Gulag based on a certain paintball-covered map from Black Ops 2 .

We're still waiting to see if any of those Call of Duty: Vanguard teasers players have spotted so far will bear fruit. If so, they could be some of our first solid hints at the next, currently unannounced Call of Duty game .

