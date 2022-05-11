The Warzone Operation Monarch mode event details and how it all works

The Warzone Monarch event brings Godzilla and King Kong to Caldera, letting players fight among the Titans, and battle to use them as Killstreak weapons against other teams. There are also special rewards for hitting certain milestones as you play, like charms, emblems and calling cards. If you want to know more about what's going on and how it all works in Warzone Monarch event, here's all the details.

What is the Warzone Operation Monarch limited-time mode?

The Warzone Operation Monarch event start time is May 11 to May 25 and sees the movie monsters Godzilla and King Kong arriving on the island. They'll patrol, attacking at random with players battling to take control of them to use their abilities as killstreaks. There are also rewards like charms and calling cards to win for competing in the mode.

How do Godzilla and King Kong work in Warzone?

Both Godzilla and King Kong will appear as giant monsters on Caldera, with Godzilla patrolling around the outskirts of the island, while King Kong jumps around the land.

In terms of attacks, Godzilla will use his heat ray breath to occasionally torch areas on the island. The effect is similar to a Precision Airstrike, with red circles appearing on the mini map to show where it's going to land. King Kong on the other hand will leap around the island destroying and vehicles or killing players he comes into contact with. Even just touching him will put you into a downed state so it's best to steer clear.

How does Operation Monarch work in Warzone?

The Warzone Operation Monarch mode is a 60 player, quad team game with Resurgence rules. Players will be able to find Monarch Intel in supply boxes or drops, from defeated opponents, and by damaging either of the monsters. Collecting it will unlock killstreaks and Loadout drops.

However, the real aim is to max out the Monarch Intel meter to get a Titan killstreak. This earns one team the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device (a, sigh, "Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Module"). Using this device you can direct one of the Titans to attack specific areas and use them against enemy players. Specifically, you'll gain control of either Godzilla's heat ray, or a ground pound from Kong.

Only one of these devices can be active at a time.

Titan Frenzy is a risk/reward attack on the monsters in Warzone

During Operation Monarch matches in Warzone, a Titan Frenzy can trigger. This will see both King Kong and Godzilla attack more frequently and unpredictably, following an alert warning.

Player can either run away and play it safe, or attack the monsters when in a Frenzy state - the team that does the most damage will automatically get a S.C.R.E.A.M. device. while runners up will get Monarch Intel that counts to filling their own Monarch Intel meters.

Warzone Operation Monarch rewards

There are a range of Warzone Operation Monarch rewards during the special event, with eight specific challenges to compete for:

Play for 6 Hours - Epic Ancestral Skull Charm

- Epic Ancestral Skull Charm Use a Godzilla or King Kong Killstreak Once - Rare Ancient Remains Charm

- Rare Ancient Remains Charm Use a Godzilla or King Kong Killstreak Three Times - Rare Monarch Eyes Only Charm

- Rare Monarch Eyes Only Charm Deal 500,000 damage to Titans - Rare Concrete Jungle Sticker

- Rare Concrete Jungle Sticker Deal 135,000 damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events - Legendary Team Godzilla Emblem

- Legendary Team Godzilla Emblem Deal 135,000 damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events - Legendary Team Kong Emblem

- Legendary Team Kong Emblem Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel - Epic Skyline Crasher Calling Card

- Epic Skyline Crasher Calling Card Place in the Top 15 twelve times - Epic One Will Fall Spray

As well as the specific event challenges there are also general "rewards" for playing, and taking on a Titan Frenzies. There's also mention of a secret reward for "for the brave (or just plain reckless)". You can also claim these Warzone Godzilla and King Kong Calling cards without even taking part.

