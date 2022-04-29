The Warzone Monsterverse is giving away Godzilla and King Calling cards

You may have noticed the Warzone Monsterverse, as Call of Duty jumps two footed into the world of Godzilla and King Kong. Quite where Operation Monarch will go with this in Call of Duty Warzone isn't clear, but the special event looks like it's going to let players summon the famous monsters to Caldera to create havoc mid-battle. The Warzone Season 3 map changes have already added in a dig site filled with excavated monster bones, which means prehistoric beasts are now Call of Duty canon...? At least the new weapons might help in the event of an attack, so check out our Warzone M1916 loadout and Warzone Nikita AVT loadouts to see what they can do.

Until the Operation Monarch event launches though, all we can do is guess as to what's coming. However, you can still get involved in the Warzone Monsterverse by pledging allegiance to one of the titans with some Operation Monarch calling cards. There's three in total between a Godzilla, Kong or plain ol' Operation Monarch option.

How to find the Warzone Monsterverse and claim the free calling cards

(Image credit: Activision)

Accessing the Warzone Monsterverse calling cards is easy as long as you know where to go. First up you'll need to head to the official site which you can see above, and hand over your email address.

You'll then be sent a code that you can redeem here to claim the calling cards.

(Image credit: Activision)

Copy and paste over the code you were sent in the email and you'll see the Warzone Calling Cards appear. These will then be added to your account as options to use in-game.

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you've got them you can then decide if you're Team 'zilla or Team King and get ready for when the monsters walk Caldera.

Warzone Ricochet anti cheat | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone Patch notes | Warzone best guns | Warzone best SMGs | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best LMG | Warzone PDS | Warzone Sabotage Contract