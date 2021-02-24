Valheim player recreated Sauron's tower from Lord of the Rings and it looks glorious

A Valheim player has brought a slice of Middle Earth into the Viking-themed survival game, showing off a build of Sauron's tower from The Lord of the Rings.

Modder Rynborg shared their rendition of the imposing LOTR tower, also known as Barad-dûr for those of you who are in the know, on Nexus Mods along with a bunch of images and a few videos showing it off.

Based on the images, Sauron's gloriously gloomy tower looks like it belongs in the game. Rynborg has made the whole thing appear as if it is made out of stones while the eye, lidless and wreathed in flame sat at the top, has been re-created using clever positioning of fireplaces and torches to give the effect.

It's absolutely huge as well. How huge you ask? Check it out in the video below.

In the video, you can see the herculean effort gone into creating this tower, which must have taken an extremely long time to perfect. Not only does it look magnificently imposing, but no detail has been spared to make it look like it was pulled directly from the films.

Now that Valheim has been in early access for almost a month, players have slowly been flexing those creative muscles and this LOTR-inspired tower is one of the best building creations we've seen in the game.

If you wanted to try and build it for yourself, you can find the mod here which has instructions on how to get started, but it looks like you'll need to download a few other mods to make sure it works.

According to the description of the mod, to install it you will need to "use AdvancedBuilding" so you can actually build the tower and then another mod called "Forever Build" to keep using and maintaining the tower. Both of these mods are available on the Nexus Mods website.