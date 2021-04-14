Valheim Necromancy Mod lets you summon spooky scary skeletons

Valheim Necromancy mod lets you dabble in the dark arts by summoning undead skeletons to fight alongside you.

Valheim players who are looking to get into the darker side of fantasy gaming will be thrilled to learn that there is now a Necromancy mod for the game, which lets you summon up to eight friendly skeleton warriors to aid you in battle. Rather than modding the game to give your character inherent class abilities though, the Necromancy mod gives you mastery of the undead with a new 'Convoking Wand' item.

Nothing comes for free when you’re meddling with the occult though, as using the Convoking Wand will cost you health every time you use it. You can also heal, sacrifice, and command your skeleton horde using the wand. Your skeleton buddies will teleport with you and follow you around too, so you don’t need to worry about them getting lost.

The Necromancy Mod was created by flppyflip3 and is currently free for download over at NexusMods. You can see some GIFs of the mod on the download page, or you can check out the video below which shows the mod in action.

It looks wild, and the creator has put a lot of effort into actually balancing the abilities too, so you’re not going to be an unstoppable death machine. For one thing, you can’t actually attack enemies while you’re holding the wand, you can only parry. The mod description says that you should be about as strong as if you were using normal gear.

You can choose which type of skeleton you want to summon too, with options for warrior or bow skeletons depending on your preferred combat range. You can even mix and match to get a balanced skeleton army on the go, with your melee skeletons diving in front of your archers to protect them in a fight.

The Valheim modding community is knocking it out of the park at the moment. Just recenrly, a Valheim storage box mod emerged, adding chests with displays on the front so you can see what’s inside, and we've also spotted another Valheim mod that adds Skyrim-like magic and abilities to the game too.

If you'd rather not invoke the dark gods to command a legion of undead warriors, our Valheim tips will help you along on your Viking as Odin intended.

