This War of Mine dev pledges a week of the game’s profits to Ukrainian Red Cross

Polish developer 11 Bit Studios will donate seven days of sales profits for This War of Mine to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

As Russian forces pushed further into Ukraine yesterday, February 24, the developer put out an impassioned statement condemning the invasion.

“We stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” 11 Bit wrote on Twitter. “Just words would be empty without a meaningful act though, and the timing is crucial.”

11 bit studios team statement:#FuckTheWar#Ukraine @RedCrossUkraine @Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bVqBlZnR8jFebruary 24, 2022 See more

For the next seven days, all profits from sales of This War of Mine and its DLC will go to a special fund. Then, in a week’s time, the money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross. The charity is currently accepting donations to help local civilians.

“If the situation in Ukraine gets worse, volunteers and staff of the Ukrainian Red Cross would provide first aid in areas where access to medical services will be limited,” the organisation wrote yesterday. "Communication will be established and awareness of health risks will be raised. And, of course, we will provide humanitarian aid to all people in need.”

If you’ve already played This War of Mine, you’ll know it’s entirely focused on civilian life during the extended military siege of a modern city. Its development was inspired by the Bosnian War and siege of Sarajevo in the 90s - but also the Russo-Ukrainian War that broke out in 2014.

“If you think that the civilised world would never collapse, well: it’s our neighbouring country, a few hundred kilometres from where I live,” 11 Bit’s Paweł Miechowski told me in a PC Gamer magazine interview last year.

11 Bit’s pledge has inspired others. GOG.com, the distributor owned by fellow Polish studio CD Projekt, will also donate its share of the sales of This War of Mine for the week. And publisher Raw Fury has promised to make a donation to the Ukranian Red Cross too.

“War devastates all it touches, and this is a time where we all need to come together as a community to help,” Raw Fury wrote. “One of the tenets of Raw Fury is that we treat humans like humans, and when conflicts like this arise, it is more important than ever that we show empathy for each other.”

This War of Mine is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.