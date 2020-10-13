The top 20 best Prime Day deals live in the UK right now

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals have well and truly kicked off. Anyone who has been saving for a new bit of tech, or holding out for a better price on something for the home, today is - or at least could be - your time to strike. From bigger-ticket items like 4K TVs and gaming laptops to smaller bits of tech like headsets and Amazon devices, there's a whole host of deals going.

Naturally, however, like in all sales events, some are a bit more attractive than others, and we've herded up the best 20 or so UK deals which span the whole tech spectrum including some of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals, Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, Amazon Prime Day headset deals, and - of course, because we are GamesRadar+ - the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Even with the Black Friday deals coming up next month and Cyber Monday a few days after that, some of these deals really are cracking.

Remember you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, but you can easily do that by going for the free trial, if your eligible, at least in the first instance.

Amazon Prime free trial sign-up: UK

And if you'd prefer to have a browse at the retail behemoth yourself then a good place to start is Amazon's Prime Day homepage right here: Amazon UK

And below are some links straight to the best sections we've seen deals in:

However, there really are some standout deals, as we say, so here are 20 of our favourite deals so far.

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Amazon regularly knocks money off its most popular smart speaker, so you rarely have to pay £50. £25-£30 is the most common sale price, so today's offer is tremendous value. You can get it in a range of colours too.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

This is a members-only Prime Day deal and likely the best price you'll find on the Kindle Paperwhite this year. £90-£100 is the usual sale price, so don't miss out on this chance to get an even bigger discount on one of our favourite devices in black, plum, sage or twilight blue colours.

View Deal

Philips 55-inch 4K TV | £799 £455 at Amazon UK

This is a stupendous price for a solid and reliable 55-inch 4K TV. If this size isn't to your liking the savings area elsewhere on this variant with the 43-inch one down to £385, the 50-inch down to £399, and the 65-inch beast dropping to £625.View Deal

LG 43-inch UN7100 4K TV | £480 £268.09 at Amazon

LG make some of the best TVs going and even though this is outside their premium OLED range, it's still a great offering. A panel of 43-inches is great for a small console-gaming setup or as a second TV for the house.

View Deal

ASUS Chromebook C223NA | £210 £149.99 at Amazon UK

This 11.6-inch Chromebook is a no-fuss, budget, entry-level machine. It might not have all the bells and whistles that others have but if you're looking for an easy-to-use and convenient machine that you can use wherever then this is a great shout.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £659.99 at Amazon UK

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and offers excellent flexibility and productivity. It's powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM so will have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. Good discount here, too.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop | £1,000 £629.99 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best deals of Prime Day's gaming products right here. A reliable and solid gaming-first laptop for just over 600 pounds is an absolute no-brainer for a machine that can be a reliable home or work laptop but that has enough under the hood to give a great gaming experience too. It won't be running the latest and greatest at the highest levels but it's a wicked little machine at this price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £1,600 £1,358.99 at Amazon UK

The most modest of the Blade 15 laptops on offer today but by no means a slouch, and still plenty of value for money. It might not offer ray-tracing gaming, but it offers the best experience, graphically, without that with its GTX 1660Ti GPU. This is probably one of the cheapest price tags you'll see on such a premium laptop.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS gaming laptop | £2,200 £1,899.99 at Amazon UK

If you're on the scout for a premium gaming laptop then this ASUS ROG Strix model could just about do it. With £300 off the usual price, this laptop with a 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, an i7-10875H processor, and a superfast 300Hz HD a screen is an excellent offering.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 46mm Bluetooth | £199 at Amazon

I have this smartwatch and it's great. Lots of features and apps, a good size, and a three-day battery life. This still often sells for near it's original £300 price mark, and despite the price fluctuating wildly in recent months, this is still a super low and great price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 | £799 from £649 at Amazon

The new and improved Samsung Galaxy S20 is also available for less as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. It provides a much faster 120Hz screen for smoother scrolling, world-beating cameras, and a speedy processor. Two colours are currently available, and they are Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink.

View Deal

WD My Passport (2TB) | £70 £52.99 at Amazon

The My Passport range from WD is among our favourites, and these hard drives usually top our 'best of' lists when it comes to expanding your console storage. 2TB is more than enough to keep you going, even on next-gen systems, and if you only have 500GB or less of internal memory on your Xbox One or PS4, this will be a revelation.

View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable (500GB) | £87.99 at Amazon UK

We are big fans of Samsun's T-series portable SSDs - they are easily some of the best going, all things considered. this is a superb price for one too, and they work with all consoles as well as traditional PC use. You can also get the 1TB version for £157.99 right now, and the same drives but in red are available for also £87.99 (500GB) and £157.99 (1TB) too if that's your preference.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N | £150 £71 at Amazon

As a noise-cancelling, wireless, over-ear set of headphones, the Sony WH-CH700N is a great choice if you want to shut away the world while working or on your commute. Three different colours have had a discount of between £29 and £79 for Amazon Prime Day, making them a great choice if you want to save some money but still get top quality. Plus, a 35-hour battery life doesn't hurt either! You can get it in Grey, Black, or Blue.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Green) | £100 £37.99 at Amazon uk

This is one of our favourite headsets of recent years. The soundcard gives you lots to play with and it's great with PCs and consoles too, and the audio quality is absolutely of the Kraken standard and means this is still a high-grade headset even after it's initial release - and certainly at this crazy price. The Black version is on offer too, down to £43.99.View Deal

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ ultrawide monitor | £2,500 £1,799.99 at Amazon UK

Now is the time to strike if you've been after a quality ultra-widescreen gaming monitor: with 700 quid off the RRP of this great ASUS panel, you can have more game - or spreadsheet - in your life than ever before.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz monitor | £700 £480 at Amazon UK

Get 30% off this cracking monitor from the familiar field of Acer's Predator range. A 1440p panel is on offer here, but one that really packs a premium punch: G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and an IPS panel.View Deal

Razer Viper mouse | £90 £32.99 at Amazon UK

Probably the best ambidextrous gaming mouse out there right now, this is unbelievable value at just over 30 pounds. I used this mouse daily before getting my lefty Naga and it was by far the most comfortable, smoothest, and quickest ambi mouse I've used.View Deal