The Mandalorian on course for October return, suggests creator Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 2 won’t be joining the ever-growing list of coronavirus delays and is still on track for its October release after creator Jon Favreau gave a promising update about the status of the Disney Plus Star Wars series.

Speaking at the ATX Television Festival (via THR), Favreau confirmed filming has finished, while tipping his hat towards the cutting-edge technology that allowed his team to work remotely.

“We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and post-production remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us,” Favreau said.

As of writing, The Mandalorian has only been given an ‘October 2020’ release window and Favreau’s quotes indicate season 2 isn’t likely to retreat further into the calendar.

The good vibes don’t end there for Mando. According to Favreau, season 2 is going to have everything we enjoyed from the series’ freshman year, with an added layer of depth and intrigue.

“As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it's really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it,” Favreau teased, perhaps nodding towards the return of Boba Fett, as well as the likes of Justified’s Timothy Olyphant (in Fett’s armour) joining proceedings.

Meanwhile, Obi-Wan series director Deborah Chow and Taika Waititi – who has his own Star Wars film in the pipeline – were also present at the virtual festival. Waititi joked that his project is “all finished,” while Chow replied, “We have a little more to do than that, but we are in development still.”

Obi-Wan may have had slightly more trouble getting off the ground compared to its Star Wars cousin – though Ewan McGregor re-affirmed in January that the scripts are “really good” – but it’s left to Mando to fly the flag alone for all things a galaxy far, far away later this year.