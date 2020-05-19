The Mandalorian season 2 has Timothy Olyphant in Boba Fett armor and now my head's spinning

The Mandalorian season 2 will feature Timothy Olyphant wearing Boba Fett's iconic armor, according to a report from Slash Film . This certainly complicates things...

As GamesRadar previously reported , Temeura Morrison was recently cast in the second season of the hit Disney Plus series, and sources said he'd play Boba Fett. Morrison played Boba's father-by-cloning, Jango Fett, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Based on both pieces of news, it seems Olyphant could be portraying an obscure Star Wars character called Cobb Vanth, who's introduced in Chuck Wendig's Aftermath book series.

Vanth is the self-appointed sheriff of a settlement on Tatooine who dons a familiar-looking set of Mandalorian armor that was scavenged by Jawas. The Aftermath series suggests Boba Fett did die when he was tossed into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Things get even more interesting when you consider that, in light of news that Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano , Morrison could be portraying the live-action version of Star Wars: The Clone Wars/Rebels character, Rex, instead of Boba Fett. Perhaps Morrison is playing both characters (or just Boba) and The Mandalorian season 2 is setting us up for a great stand-off between a Boba Fett impersonator and the real thing.

All we know is this: someone wearing Boba Fett's iconic spurs appears in the final scene of episode 5, "The Gunslinger." We won't find out whether it's Olyphant as Cobb Vanth as Boba Fett or Morrison as Boba Fett or neither until the second season drops later this year. I can't wait.