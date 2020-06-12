How to pre-order The Last of Us 2: get the best pre-order prices and deals

Now that we are basking in review scores, now is the perfect time to pre-order The Last of Us 2 ahead of next Friday's release (June 19, 2020) release date. The game is one of the most highly-scored games in PS4 history - already - and we're only a bit of the way through the day when reviews are out in the wild. Our own The Last of Us Part II review confirms all of that and more. It's going to be a truly generation-defining experience and I can't wait to jump in when my Last of Us 2 pre-order arrives next Friday. Whatsmore there is also a limited edition console, controller and headset you can pre-order to complete the set.

Coming out just before that, and if you're in need of more content to get you hyped, there's a new-ish latest trailer to enjoy, as well as the latest State of Play from PlayStation which focused solely on The Last of Us Part II, featuring 8 minutes' worth of uninterrupted gameplay footage. There's even going to be an official podcast that's going to start on June 9, 2020, so there's so much to look forward to. As a result, for those that haven't already, now is the perfect time to pre-order The Last of Us 2. You can then play it as soon as it's out in the wild and you can snag some extra benefits. Plus, there looks to be a boost in stock of most of the editions available too.

Looking back, it was September's State of Play that presented us with the latest excellent trailer. That blessed us with more information about what seems to directly happen that kiss, and it really feels like we have a better handle on what's going on in the story. Or at least we are in a slightly better position to speculate as to what might happen. Remember, Naughty Dog always has something up its sleeve such is the quality of their storytelling. There was also the announcement of the deluxe art book which gave us an intriguing window into some of the concepts and imagery Naughty Dog is using and that might hint at in-game events; you can pre-order the artbook now by the way - see below.

However, more importantly - and maybe in an attempt to temper the disappoint of a delay with an injection of excitement - we can now preorder The Last of Us 2 and get back to Ellie and Joel's world as soon as possible and with some extra goodies to boot. There's a whole host of editions available and plenty of us here at GamesRadar+ have already pulled the trigger on one or two. You can see why below, as we've laid out the details on each edition with some advice, below, so you can make the most informed and appropriate decision for you on how to preorder The Last of Us 2.

Get the best Last of Us 2 pre-order deals

The usual retailers are taking The Last of Us 2 pre-orders. Straight off the bat, it's worth noting that if you pre-order any edition of The Last of Us Part II, you’ll receive two in-game bonuses at launch: an Ammo Capacity Upgrade which will grant Ellie more bullets for her pistol, and a Crafting Training Manual bonus that'll provide you with access to new crafting recipes and upgrades.

Just to temper the excitement a little with some relentlessly grown-up advice (I know, I'm sorry), and as an important initial public service announcement, the Ellie Edition looks out of stock or unavailable at the moment - though we would expect this to change soon as it is an absolutely brilliant package. Unfortunately, the other bad-news right now is that pre-order links are a still a little light on options for our UK readers or from UK retailers. We'd except that to change soon too though as more details and information filter down their way over the Atlantic.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Ellie Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The mother of all pre-orders and probably the best way to celebrate The Last of Us Part II - and Ellie. The Ellie Edition gets you: a full-sized, fully functional recreation of Ellie’s backpack, a beautifully crafted 12” Ellie statue, a life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet, a custom SteelBook case, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, a set of six enamel pins, lithograph art print, a set of five stickers, an embroidered patch, and a 7” vinyl record featuring music from the original soundtrack.

In terms of digital goods, the Ellie Edition comes with a voucher for a PS4 dynamic theme, a set of six PSN avatars, a digital soundtrack, and a digital version of the mini art book - as well as those general pre-order bonuses we mentioned above. An actual backpack? A quality vinyl soundtrack? A statuette? Artbook, pins and stickers and replica items? These guys get pre-orders and special editions of games.

The bad news for US readers is that stock is wildly fluctuating. The links below will guide you to exactly the right laces and pages but we may see out of stock or coming soon or unavailable placeholders depending on timing and stock levels. It seems to be a bit hit and miss at the moment, but keep checking back with these links.

US Last of Us 2 Ellie Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition | $229.99

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

There's a bit of bad news just for UK readers: the Ellie edition (still) looks to be a US-only edition, so we've got no UK links for it at the moment. There's no word about it on PlayStation's EU blog either, which makes us believe that might be the case. But, of course, we'll update this page straight away if that changes.

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

For those who can't quite stretch to the Ellie Edition, the Collector's Edition runs a close second and still offers a whole host of goodies. This edition will bag you the 12” Ellie statue, the replica of Ellie’s bracelet, custom SteelBook case, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, the six pins, lithograph art print, and a set of five stickers. The Collector’s Edition also comes with the same voucher as the Ellie edition which will bag you those digital goodies of a PS4 dynamic theme, the six PSN avatars, the digital soundtrack, and the digital version of the mini art book. Again, that's on top of the digital bonuses you get by pre-ordering any edition. Nice.

US Last of Us 2 Collector's Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Collector's Edition | $169.99

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

Several of the UK GamesRadar+ team are hankering for this one. And in the UK the Collector's Edition is a GAME exclusive. However, stock will continue to fluctuate as this is the highest-profile edition available to pre-order in the UK and the only place to do it. Stay vigilant and hopefully you'll be one of the lucky ones. The remaining versions should be available at most of the other usual suspects.

UK Last of Us 2 Collector's Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Collector's Edition | £159.99

Game

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Special Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

Coming in at a very tempting $80 or £60 (ish), the Special Edition is a little more restrained than the Ellie Edition and Collector's Edition but incredibly tempting nonetheless. The Special Edition bags you the SteelBook copy of the physical game, the 48-page miniature art book, the PS4 dynamic theme and the six PSN avatars. Once again, you'll get those in-game bonuses for pre-ordering the Special Edition.

US Last of Us 2 Special Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Special Edition | $79.99

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

UK Last of Us 2 Special Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Special Edition | $79.99

Amazon UK | Very

Australia Last of Us 2 Special Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The most modest version of the game, but still one that will likely fly off the shelves faster than the most delicious hot cakes. The Standard Edition gets you just that: the standard physical game. However, you will also get the two in-game bonuses from pre-ordering any edition. And - hoorah! - this is the edition we can definitely find a live link for in the UK currently! Thus, this is the best way for our UK pals to nail down a copy today to ensure you'll get it as early as possible.

Also, it's worth noting that there is a special digital version exclusive avatar - designed around Ellie's instantly recognisable Fern frond tattoo - available for those of you who prefer to go disc-less and get the digital versions of the game.

US Last of Us 2 Standard Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition | $59.99

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop



UK Last of Us 2 Standard Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition

Amazon UK (Steelbook) - £52.99 | Amazon UK - £49.99 | Argos - £49.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £49.99



Australia Last of Us 2 Standard Edition pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition

Amazon AU - AU$68 | JB Hi-Fi - AU$69 | The Gamesmen - AU$78

The Last of US 2 pre-orders - PS4 Pro & accessories

(Image credit: Sony)

Much like Death Stranding and some other PlayStation exclusive games, The Last of Us Part II has spawned some quite beautiful limited editions hardware that's up for pre-order. There's a PS4 Pro (which you'll be lucky to get now as the went super quick), a lovely DualShock 4 controller, a PS4 Gold Wireless headset, and even a 2TB Seagate external game drive. All are available at the major players both sides of the pond and would make excellent additions along with the game as we enter the last week of pre-release. A word of warning, though: unfortunately, as hinted above, the stock levels are wildly fluctuating on all of these items, so if you see a price you like and it's available then we'd recommend pulling the trigger.

US Last of Us 2 hardware pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro | $399.99 (Mostly out of stock)

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop

The Last of Us Part II DualShock 4 | $64.99

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop

The Last of Us Part II Gold Headset | $99.99

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop

The Last of Us Part II Seagate 2TB Game Drive | $109.99

Amazon | GameStop

UK Last of Us 2 hardware pre-order links

The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro | £349.99 (Mostly unavailable)

Amazon UK | Game | Currys

The Last of Us Part II DualShock 4 | £49.99

Amazon UK | Game | Currys

The Last of Us Part II Gold Headset | £77.99

Amazon UK | Game

The Last of Us Part II Seagate 2TB Game Drive | £79.98

Amazon UK

The Last of Us 2 pre-orders - Other items

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There are a few other bits and bobs coming our way as part of the recent Outbreak Day that will further celebrations of the The Last of Us Part II and everything that is going to make it a genuine classic of our time. As was revealed on Outbreak Day, there's an art book coming: this 200-page nailed-on excellent book also has a Deluxe Edition to pre-order which comes in a fancy box and with a lithograph print. There's the blue vinyl soundtrack that comes with the Ellie Edition above. And there's some tremendous museum quality art prints at Cook & Becker and a most fantastic Ellie statuette from Dark Horse. Use the links below to nab your extras now.

US pre-order links

The art book is available for pre-order in the UK (both versions) but that's as far as it goes for the extra awesomeness. But naturally, we'll get anything else we can find up here as soon as it is available. However, you could give the soundtrack from the original game a stream or a purchase in the meantime; it is still truly an excellent listen and will stir up all of those feels for sure.

UK pre-order links

Getting the most out of The Last of Us 2

There is no doubt that the very best way to play The Last of Us Part II is going to be with as optimised a PlayStation setup as you can possibly manage. This means, at the very least, you'll want to check out the best PS4 Pro deals to ensure you have the top PS4 model to make the most of the game's incredible visuals. Speaking of which, definitely consider one of the best gaming TVs to bask in the glory of those landscapes and environments as well. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets. Naughty Dog are advocates of 3D audio which was present in Uncharted 4 and only accessible with Sony's official PS4 Platinum headset - which is also excellent - so you might want to consider that particular set of cans to soak up every audio cue and every note of Gustavo Santaolalla's wonderful music.

Looking for a different game to pre-order?

There's a few incredibly exciting upcoming titles available for pre-order right now, and if you're looking to get all your pre-orders done on some of the biggest games of this year, then these select pages will help you to do so: