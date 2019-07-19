The Boys has already been renewed for season 2 by Amazon

Amazon obviously have a lot of faith in their forthcoming series The Boys because the streaming service has already renewed it for a second season.

During The Boys' San Diego Comic-Con panel, executive producer Seth Rogan made the announcement and revealed that filming is already underway on season 2. Apparently the cast and crew were flown from the set in Toronto to San Diego to make the special announcement. It was also revealed that Your The Worst actress Aya Cash has joined the cast for season 2 and will play the character Stormfront.

Cast members to be present at the SDCC panel included Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Elisabeth Shue, according to The Wrap. Showrunner Eric Kripke was also in attendance.

The Boys reaches Amazon Prime on July 26, with season 2 likely following next year. Check back on Gamesradar for all the latest on The Boys, including our review of the first season, which will be online next week.

For trailer and clips from SDCC, head over to our SDCC 2019 trailers hub. You can also take a look at the San Diego Comic Con 2019 schedule - so you know exactly what to expect across the days ahead.